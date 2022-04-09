Nebraska softball continued its stellar start to Big Ten play with a 6-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans behind a five-run second inning.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers, improving her record to 14-4 in her senior campaign. Ferrell went seven innings pitched while allowing only four hits, zero runs and recorded six strikeouts. This was Ferrell’s fourth shutout on the year and currently has the sixth-lowest earned run average in the conference at 1.98.
Nebraska struck first in the top of second, as sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier singled through the left side to start out the inning. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell followed with a single to right field, putting Squier in scoring position. Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal then singled to right to put the Huskers up 1-0 over the Spartans.
Later in the inning, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Nebraska. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra came up big, with a grand slam to take a 5-0 lead over the Spartans .
Ybarra’s grand slam marked the team’s fifth of the year, which ties the 2015 team with the third-most grand slams in a season in Nebraska softball history, according to Huskers.com.
The Spartans tried to respond in the top of the third. Sophomore utility Zaquai Dumas walked to begin the inning. Senior catcher Kates Kendall singled to third base, advancing Dumas to second. Then, senior center fielder Jessica Mabrey reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, with Dumas thrown out at third. The Spartans would leave two runners stranded and weren't able to cut into Nebraska’s 5-0 lead.
Nebraska struck once more in the top of the fifth. Ybarra led off with a double down the right field line, putting her in scoring position. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray responded with a RBI triple, giving the Huskers a 6-0 advantage.
Nebraska would hold Michigan State scoreless the rest of the contest, taking game one of the series 6-0, the team’s sixth shutout on the year. Nebraska improved its overall record to 26-9 on the year with the win.
In addition, Nebraska improved to 6-0 in conference play and extended its winning streak to 11 games. The last time Nebraska had an 11 game win streak was in 2014. The team moved into first place in the Big Ten standings and is the only team remaining that is undefeated in conference play.
Ybarra led the Huskers on the day, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Neal added a 2-for-3 performance along with one RBI, and Gray finished 1-for-4 with one RBI.
As a team, Nebraska is third in the conference in batting average at .311, first in runs with 227 and first in home runs with 56.
Nebraska is back in action tomorrow against Michigan State with game one at 11:00 a.m and game two at 1:30 p.m. All of the action can be seen on Big Ten Plus or heard on Huskers Radio Network.