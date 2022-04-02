Nebraska softball was back in action at home Saturday for the second game of a three game series against Rutgers.
The Huskers defeated the Scarlet Knights 2-1 to extend their win streak to nine games, improving their overall record to 24-9.
“You know, nothing was easy today,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “You just saw a tale of almost two different teams, but today, pitching and defense is what won the game today.”
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell pitched five innings, allowing only one run off of five hits while adding six strikeouts on the day.
“We needed a game like that,” Ferrell said postgame. “We had been scoring a lot of runs recently so we needed to prove that we can win a 2-to-1 ball game.”
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace went two innings in relief, allowing no runs off of only one hit in the win.
Ferrell got into a jam right away in the top of second. Rutgers junior center fielder Taylor Fawcett singled to right field, then proceeded to steal second. Sophomore right fielder Kobie Hura sacrifice bunt down the third base line moved Fawcett into scoring position.
Junior first baseman Kiersten Withstandley was struck by a pitch at the next at bat, putting runners at the corners with two outs. Nebraska sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal then saved the day with a chase down, fly ball catch at the warning track to get the Huskers out of the jam and head into the bottom of second still scoreless.
Nebraska found some offensive rhythm in the bottom of the second, with freshman catcher Ava Bredwell doubling down the left field line to lead off the inning. Junior designated player Peyton Glatter walked, putting runners at first and second.
Neal kept the momentum going for the Huskers with a single to center field to load the bases for with only one out. Later in the inning, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews walked, which advanced Bredwell home to take the lead over the Scarlet Knights, 1-0. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra grounded out towards second to end the inning. The Huskers left three runners stranded, but went into the third inning with a 1-0 advantage.
Nebraska sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray and junior first baseman Mya Felder both singled on the first pitch to quickly put runners at first and second to begin the bottom of the third inning.
Bredwell continued her strong performance with a single to Rutgers’ freshman second baseman Maddie Lawson to load the bases once again for the Huskers with only one out. Glatter walked, which brought in Gray from third to extend the lead to 2-0 heading into the fourth.
Rutgers finally had a response in the top of the fifth. Sophomore shortstop Kyleigh Sand singled to right field to lead off the inning. A sacrifice bunt by junior third baseman Payton Lincavage advanced Sand to second. Senior left fielder Gabrielle Callaway walked and then stole second to put runners at second and third. Freshman second baseman Maddie Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Sand from third to cut into the Huskers’ lead, heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Nebraska continued to leave runners stranded once again. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier singled up the middle while Glatter singled to left field, putting a runner in scoring position with only one out. Nebraska couldn’t bring in either runner and left two runners on base. Nebraska held onto its 2-1 lead in the final two innings.
Both teams would go scoreless in the sixth inning. Nebraska finally closed things out in the top of the seventh to defeat Rutgers 2-1 and open Big Ten play 4-0.
“This crowd was incredible today,” Revelle said postgame. “You can feel it and it gives you energy when you’re feeling things are not going really smoothly.”
Nebraska will be back in action tomorrow against Rutgers for the final game of the three game series. The action can be seen on Big Ten Plus or heard on Huskers Radio Network at 12:00 p.m.