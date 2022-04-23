Nebraska softball was back in action on the road in Wisconsin for a Saturday doubleheader.
The Huskers dropped both games of the doubleheader, struggling to find any rhythm offensively. With the losses, Nebraska’s 18-game winning streak came to an end.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle in game one. She went seven innings pitched, allowing four hits and one strikeout in the loss.
The Huskers struck first in the top of third. Sophomore third baseman Caitlynn Neal led off the inning with a walk. Junior right fielder Brooke Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice and Neal was out at second. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews RBI double to right center took an early 1-0 lead.
Wisconsin wasn’t going away. Senior first baseman Lauren Foster singled, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Freshman right fielder Molly Schlosser bunted down the third base line, putting runners on the corners. Sophomore left fielder Peyton Bannon also batted down the third base line, bringing in a run to tie things up at one in the fourth inning.
Wisconsin sophomore catcher Christaana Angelopulos bunted to bring in Schlosser from third, the third consecutive bunt for Wisconsin. The Badgers held its 2-1 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Nebraska responded in the top of the sixth. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra walked then sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray followed with a single. Junior first baseman Mya Felder single to right field tied things up at two a piece heading into the final inning.
The Badgers would come out on top in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior designated player Kayla Konwent walked to lead off the inning. Konwent proceeded to steal second then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Junior first baseman Fiona Girardot walked, putting two runners on for the Badgers. Senior center fielder Ally Miklesh then capped off the contest in walk-off fashion with a single to end the game 3-2, ending the Huskers’ 18 game winning streak.
Gray led the Huskers in game one, going 2-for-3 from the plate. Billie Andrews went 1-for-3 with one RBI in the loss.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in game two. She went six innings pitched, giving up four earned runs off of seven hits along with two strikeouts.
Wisconsin struck first in the bottom of the second. Bannon reached on a fielder's choice to get things started for the Badgers. Angelopulos followed by reaching first on an error by Ybarra, advancing Bannon to second.
Later in the inning, sophomore third baseman Skylar Sirdashney RBI single to right field got the Badgers on the scoreboard first.
Wisconsin kept the momentum in the third inning. With one out, Foster singled up the middle. Schlosser’s subsequent triple to right center field extended their lead to 2-0.
Bannon singled, advancing Schlosser home and extending their lead to 3-0 over the Huskers. After an Angelopulos walk, freshman second baseman Ellie Hubbard sacrifice fly to left field brought another Badger run in.
Nebraska finally found some offensive rhythm in the top of the fifth. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier singled to begin the inning. Squier then advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting her in scoring position.
Senior designated player Peyton Glatter brought in Squier home off a double, cutting the Badger lead down to three.
Nebraska responded once again in the top of the sixth. Gray doubled to center field, giving the Huskers the opportunity to cut deeper into the Badgers lead. Felder followed with a RBI-single down the left field line, going into the bottom of the inning with a 4-2 deficit.
The Badgers continued their strong performance in the bottom of the sixth. Hubbard and Konwent both walked, putting runners at first and second for the Badgers.
Girardot reached on an error by the right fielder, advancing Hubbard home, extending the lead to 5-2 heading into the seventh and final inning.
The Huskers lost the second game of the double header, 5-2 and marked Nebraska’s first back-to-back losses since the San Diego series in mid-March. Felder led the Huskers in game two, going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Squier added a 2-for-3 performance from the plate.
The Huskers dropped to 33-11 on the year and 13-2 in conference play. Nebraska will be back in action Sunday at 1:00 against the Badgers. All action can be seen on Big Ten Network Plus or heard on Huskers Radio Network.