Nebraska softball welcomed Rutgers to Bowlin Stadium on Friday for its first home series of Big Ten play.
The scarlet and white clash saw the Huskers and Scarlet Knights facing off. Nebraska trailed 3-0 early but flexed its offensive firepower in a come-from-behind 12-4 victory. After the first inning, the Huskers were dominant.
“We didn’t start real well,” Nebraska manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “Yet we kept plugging away. That offense kept plugging away. That is what I’m so proud of.”
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. She pitched four innings, allowing five hits and four runs. Three of those runs came in the top of the first when Rutgers’ offense came out firing. The Scarlet Knights led off with two singles on 0-2 pitches. Wallace hit the third batter she faced, loading the bases with no outs.
Junior catcher Katie Wingert gave Rutgers the lead with a two-RBI single. A failed attempt at a double play allowed another run to score, meaning the Huskers faced a 3-0 deficit after just the first half-inning.
“Obviously you never want to come from behind,” Revelle said. “But if you’re going to win at a high level, you have to win in a lot of different ways.
Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews led off the bottom of the first with a walk. After she stole second, junior first baseman Mya Felder brought her home with a single up the middle. The Felder RBI narrowed the Rutgers lead to 3-1.
“It was huge that we came back and answered with one [run],” Revelle said. “Then we kept chipping away.”
The Huskers erased the deficit entirely in the bottom of the second. With one runner on, junior right fielder Peyton Glatter doubled. A sacrifice fly from freshman utility Ava Bredwell brought another Husker run home.
The Scarlet Knights intentionally walked Andrews, bringing senior second baseman Cam Ybarra to the plate. She left the field after a scary moment where a foul tip struck her in the face. Junior infielder Brooke Andrews took Ybarra’s place at the plate and immediately made her presence felt.
On a 3-1 pitch, Brooke Andrews knocked a ball over the center-field wall. The three-run blast gave Nebraska a 5-3 lead, quashing the early Rutgers advantage.
“I knew from the start that it was going to go out,” Brooke Andrews said postgame. “I was so happy and excited to do that for [Ybarra] and my teammates.
The home run fest continued in the third. In the top of the inning, Rutgers senior utility Gabrielle Callaway hit a solo blast to cut into the Husker lead, but two Wallace strikeouts ended the inning swiftly.
Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier responded with a solo shot of her own in the bottom of the inning. One home run from each side resulted in a 6-4 Husker lead after three innings.
After two scoreless innings, Nebraska’s offense poured on in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Brooke Andrews hit a short ground ball. In what looked like a force out at home, one run scored because the catcher’s foot was not on the plate.
Immediately after, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray hit a double to the fence. Three runs scored as the Husker fans in attendance rose to their feet in celebration. Squier followed with a walk-off home run to left, extending the Nebraska lead to 12-4. This ended the game due to the run rule.
“It was a blast, I feel great,” Squier said postgame. “The team came out, the bats came out, pitchers battled. It was a great, fun night.”
The Huskers will play Rutgers again on Saturday for the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game can be watched on Big Ten Plus.