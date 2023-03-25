After a high-scoring 9-7 win against Purdue on Friday, Nebraska topped the Boilermakers once again, 4-1, on Saturday.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace picked up the win on the mound and moved to 13-5 on the season. Wallace allowed just one run on three hits, with the score and two of the hits coming in the last inning. She also struck out four batters in the game and improved from Friday’s game, where she gave up seven runs on six hits.
“I just wanted to put up zeros,” Wallace said postgame. “Yesterday was not a good day for me, it was pretty rough. So I just wanted to come out and put up zeros for the offense and give them the chance early on in the game to be able to score some runs.”
The first three innings didn’t show much action for either team, as neither recorded a hit until the top of the fourth, resulting in no runs scored. The Huskers had a chance in the bottom of the third to bring one home — a Purdue error gave Nebraska runners on first and second with just one out — but it couldn’t capitalize. Freshman designated hitter Dakota Carter, the runner on second, was caught stealing third before junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal struck out looking to end the inning.
While Purdue recorded the first hit of the game in the top of the fourth with one out, the Husker defense came through and recorded two straight outs to keep the score 0-0. The Huskers, despite recording three hits in the bottom of the fourth, again couldn’t take the lead. Three straight singles resulted in the bases loaded with no outs, forcing Purdue to make a pitching change. Senior pitcher Mo Wimpee subbed in for senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski, and she delivered for the Boilermakers. Wimpee pitched up three outs for Purdue, including striking a batter out, to end the inning without giving up a run. That didn’t faze Wallace, however, as she continued to put on a show by shutting out the boilermakers for another inning.
“I have a lot of confidence in the offense,” Wallace said. “I know that they're gonna figure it out, so I just worry about pitching and I let them handle the rest."
Wallace’s confidence paid off, as Nebraska’s offense was finally able to reward her with a big fifth inning. After two straight walks and a catcher’s interference, the Huskers once again loaded the bases with no outs. This time, Nebraska capitalized. Two singles and a double gave the Huskers a huge 4-0 lead with zero outs. While they couldn’t bring anyone else home, with two strikeouts and a flyout ensuing, that was all Wallace needed to close the game out, and she did.
Wallace held the Boilermakers scoreless in the top of the sixth and needed just one more inning to close the deal. The second batter up, sophomore Jade Moy, smashed a home run to give Purdue its first score and take away Wallace’s shutout. She didn’t allow a rally, though, as Wallace closed the game 4-1. While she didn’t get the shutout, Wallace still put up a great performance after Friday’s poorer outing.
“Courtney is a competitor, and last night was not indicative of who she is,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “It's not who she is at all, she had a really good game against Iowa State on Wednesday night and another great game today. So it was about flushing last night and just really resetting.”
Nebraska is now 22-9 overall and undefeated at home (3-0) and in conference play (2-0). The Huskers will go for the series sweep of Purdue tomorrow at noon.