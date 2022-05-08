The anticipation built inside Bowlin Stadium as extra innings began.
In its regular-season finale, Nebraska softball was tied 4-4 with Indiana heading into the eighth inning. After going back-and-forth all afternoon, the Hoosiers had tied the game in the top of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for junior first baseman Mya Felder. On a full-count pitch, she knocked a single just above the pitcher’s arms into center field for the walk-off victory. The Husker faithful in attendance rose to their feet to celebrate a fitting ending to an incredible regular season.
“That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Felder said postgame. “This team is so much fun to play with. We play together, we play for each other.”
Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney got the start in the circle for the Huskers. Kinney pitched five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters. She was relieved by senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell in the sixth after she allowed three runs in the fifth frame.
“I felt like I came out and competed,” Kinney said postgame. “The inning before I got pulled wasn’t what I wanted, but I’m just happy we got out with the win.”
Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra got the scoring started in the bottom of the third. After two Nebraska groundouts, Ybarra swung at the first pitch she faced. She blasted a solo home run into dead center field, her ninth of the year. The Huskers took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier came to the plate. She hit a deep drive into right field that bounced off the wall. Despite an excellent throw from the Hoosier right fielder, Squier slid safely into second for a double.
Senior right fielder Peyton Glatter then brought Squier home with a single that hopped over the second baseman’s head. Squier rounded third in plenty of time to score from second, extending the Husker lead to 2-0.
In the top of the fifth, the Hoosiers erased the Nebraska lead with one swing. With two outs in the inning, Indiana junior second baseman Cora Bassett doubled to right-center field. After another Indiana batter reached on an error, senior utility Brittany Ford came to the plate.
She hit a Kinney pitch deep past the right-field corner and over the fence. The three-run blast gave the Hoosiers a 3-2 lead, their first of the afternoon.
“I gave that homerun up and yes, it made me mad,” Kinney said. “But at the same time, I know our offense is good enough to come back and just compete…It’s inspiring.”
The Husker offense did come back, and did it in style. In the bottom of the fifth with a full count, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews hit her 19th home run of the year. Andrews pumped her fists as she touched home, tying the game 3-3.
Ybarra followed by nearly hitting her second home run of the day, but was robbed by an impressive snag at the warning track. The Hoosiers would not be so fortunate on the next batter. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray did not give the Hoosiers’ outfielders a chance, hitting a no-doubt bomb over the scoreboard in left field. The solo shot gave Nebraska a 4-3 lead.
“Our philosophy going into today was all hands on deck,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “We thought a lot of people were going to have to contribute.”
Down to its final two outs, Indiana tied the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh. After one batter was hit by a pitch, another reached on a Nebraska throwing error. With Hoosier runners on second and third, freshman left fielder Taylor Minnick grounded out. However, one run scored from third on the play. Ferrell earned a looking strikeout to end the inning, keeping the game tied 4-4.
Gray led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, eventually advancing to third after a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly. The Hoosiers intentionally walked two batters, loading the bases. With two outs, sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal struck out to end the inning. This sent the contest to extras, where Nebraska would ultimately walk it off.
“There’s been a lot of special seasons,” Revelle said. “But when you factor everything in, I don’t know that there's been one more special than this one.”
With the win, Nebraska clinched the second seed in the Big Ten softball tournament. The Huskers will receive a first-round bye before playing on Thursday, May 12, in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. The game can be watched on the Big Ten Network.
“Our expectations are to play hard and fight,” Revelle said about the postseason. “That’s what we’ve been doing. They really don’t change.”