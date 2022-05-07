Nebraska softball put on a show for a packed Bowlin Stadium on Saturday.
On Nebraska’s senior day, the Huskers opened the gates for a free admission game. The Huskers fed off of the 1,401 fans in attendance on their way to a comfortable 7-2 victory.
“To get these kinds of fans, it’s been an adjustment in a really positive way,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “We love it that the fans are here. We’ll keep adjusting to the fact that they are here.”
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start and had a stellar performance in the circle for Nebraska. She allowed just two runs on four hits in the win, racking up five strikeouts along the way.
“We needed [Wallace] to step up and lead like she’s capable,”Revelle said. “I really think that was her best complete game. She was out there to lead us to victory today.”
The Hoosiers got on the board first in the top of the second. With one out, sophomore center fielder Aaliyah Andrews singled and advanced to second on an error. Sophomore catcher Lindsey Warick singled, bringing Andrews home to put the Hoosiers up 1-0.
The Huskers responded with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the third. With one out, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews doubled to center field. After another out, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray hit an infield single, just beating the throw to first. Billie Andrews scored from second, tying the game at 1-1.
Despite having two outs, the Huskers continued the scoring. After another single, two more runs scored after senior right fielder Peyton Glatter reached on an error. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier followed with a double that flew just over the head of the right fielder. Glatter scored from first for the fifth Husker run of the inning, giving Nebraska a 5-1 lead.
“We knew we were going to have to swing the bat early in the count,” Squier said postgame. “We were just going to be aggressive and attack early.”
Wallace continued to back up her offense on the mound. She struck out two batters in both the fourth and fifth innings, inching her squad closer to victory.
“Earlier in the year I was trying to write my own history,” Wallace said postgame “I was putting too much pressure on myself…today was one of the best games I’ve had.”
The Hoosiers attempted a rally in the bottom of the sixth. After a walk, senior third baseman Grayson Radcliffe singled to put two runners on base. Aaliyah Andrews capitalized with a single of her own, bringing one run home. Squier robbed the Hoosiers of more runs with an excellent catch in left field to end the inning.
“That was fun,” Squier said. “It’s always fun to run one down. I was glad I could end that inning.”
Nebraska added insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. With no outs, back-to-back walks put two Husker runners on base. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell took advantage, singling to right field to load the bases. An Indiana error allowed a Husker run to score from third.
Billie Andrews reached on yet another Indiana error to load the bases once again. Another Husker run scored on a ground out by senior second baseman Cam Ybarra, extending Nebraska’s lead to 7-2.
“The fact that we scored two in the bottom of the sixth, It creates a little breathing room,” Revelle said. “To go into the seventh with a five-run lead versus a three-run lead feels very different.”
Wallace finished off the Hoosiers in the top of the seventh. Following the win, the team huddled together at the pitcher’s circle to celebrate as the Husker faithful in attendance rose to their feet. After the game, Nebraska honored its six seniors.
“We’ve regrouped and we’re back to us,” Revelle said. “I’m just hopeful that we can take that and run with it.”
The Huskers will play Indiana once more on Sunday, May 8, in the regular-season finale. The game will begin at noon and can be watched on Big Ten Plus.