Nebraska softball continued its successful season, shutting out I-80 foe Creighton 15-0 at home to extend its winning streak to seven games.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell went five inning pitched, allowing only one hit and eight strikeouts.
“I was just trying to put up zeros,” Ferrell said postgame. “Us putting up six runs in the first inning really relaxed me down, and I was able to throw my game today.”
Nebraska came out with a strong performance in the first inning, which set the tone for the dominant performance. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews walked then stole second to put her in scoring position right away. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra capitalized on the situation with an RBI single to right center to take an early 1-0 lead.
Junior first baseman Mya Felder kept the momentum rolling with an RBI double down the third base line to extend Nebraska’s lead over the Bluejays to 2-0. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier maintained the hot inning with a two-run home run to left field to extend the lead to 4-0.
After sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney and sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal both walked, junior right fielder Peyton Glatter hit an RBI double to left center to extend the Huskers’ lead to 5-0. Andrews topped off the inning by reaching first on an error, which brought in Glatter to take a massive 6-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Neal began the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left field, her first of the year and the first of her career, to extend the lead to 7-0 but the solo shot was the only run in the second and third inning.
The home run opened the floodgates for another big inning for the Huskers in the bottom of the fourth. Ybarra started the inning with a single to right center field. Felder walked, then Squier singled to left field, loading the bases with only one out. Kinney walked, which brought in a runner from third. Neal then reached first on an error, advancing another runner home. Glatter was then struck by a pitch, plating another runner home from third to extend Nebraska’s lead to 10-0.
After an RBI single from freshman catcher Ava Bredwell and a sacrifice fly from Andrews, Ybarra put the exclamation point on the inning with a three-run home run to left field to give the Huskers a 15-0 lead.
After Creighton failed to score in the top of the fifth frame, the contest ended due to the run rule. Nebraska’s 15-0 win improved it to 22-9 on the year.
“I am just so proud of our offense,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “They are buying into our game plans and we were able to execute our game plan today.”
The Huskers were led by Ybarra, who went 3-for-4 with one home run and four RBIs
“I was seeing the ball really well compared to the last few weekends,” Ybarra said postgame. “It’s a great feeling beat our in-state rival and it’s just great feeling just to be back home.”
Squier added two RBIs and went 2-for-3. Neal and Glatter both went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the win.
Next up, Nebraska hosts Rutgers this weekend for a three-game series for the team’s Big Ten home opener. All of the action can be seen on Big Ten Plus or heard on Huskers Radio Network.