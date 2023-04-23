Nebraska softball finished up a three-game home series against Wisconsin with a win on Sunday. The two teams have been putting up similar numbers this season, with Nebraska currently holding a 32-14 record and Wisconsin holding a 23-16 record. All three games of the series were decided by a run, with game one going to the Huskers, 7-6, in 10 innings, and game two to the Badgers, 4-3. Sunday’s matchup went in favor of the Huskers, 2-1, to end the weekend.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace took to the mound for the Huskers in the series finale, looking to earn Nebraska the series win. Wallace pitched a complete game, allowing one run off of five hits, and a solid Nebraska defense did not put up any errors. Wallace threw a total of 145 pitches after throwing 199 on Friday night, pitching a complete game to begin the series as well as to end it.
The Huskers got on the board first after junior Caitlynn Neal crushed a double to center field in the bottom of the second, which drove in freshman Alina Felix and junior Sydney Gray and put the Huskers up 2-0 after Felix was walked and Gray reached first due to an error, allowing her to advance to second base and get within scoring position.
The Badgers battled back and scored one run in the top half of the third inning after a leadoff double hit by senior Katie Keller and a four-pitch walk to senior Kayla Konwent put two on and nobody out for Wisconsin. Sophomore Molly Schlosser hit Keller in on a single to right field to put the Badgers back within one. But that score proved not enough, as Nebraska never relinquished its lead.
“This was a really big series win for us,” sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell said. “We came out ready and needed to win this to keep the momentum up.”
Those two innings were the only ones with any scoring involved, as the bats went quiet after. The game turned into more of a pitcher's duel, as Wisconsin also pitched its fifth-year star, Maddie Schwartz. She allowed two runs off of four hits, and Wisconsin committed one error —an overthrow on a routine ground ball from third base — which led to one of Nebraska’s two runs.
The series win was crucial for the Huskers as they look ahead to the rest of the season, taking on two very difficult opponents to close out the regular season.
“Every time you can make a deposit of winning a close game like this, you’re different and adding layers to your battle,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “This weekend we were battle-tested and came out on the right side of it.”
The Huskers will be tested next when they face Northwestern on the road next weekend. The Wildcats are undefeated at home this season, and the Huskers will attempt to change that.