Nothing is impossible, at least for Husker softball.
That statement rings true even as things looked incredibly bleak through two-and-a-half innings on Sunday afternoon. Up to that point, Nebraska trailed 8-1 in the finale of a weekend series against Minnesota. The Huskers seemingly needed a miracle.
Despite this deficit, the Huskers did not quit. An offensive explosion in the final five innings resulted in an 11-8 Nebraska victory. The Huskers caught fire, notching 13 hits in the win. Nebraska tied a program record for the biggest comeback victory as it extended its win streak to 18 games.
“You find different ways to win,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “We kept going back to work, and not letting it phase us. We didn’t pay attention to the scoreboard.”
The most important of the Huskers’ 13 hits came in the bottom of the fifth, when junior utility Peyton Glatter completely erased Minnesota’s lead with one swing. Trailing 8-4, Glatter came to the plate with the bases loaded.
“All game I was getting pitched outside,” Glatter said postgame. “The game plan was to just go in there and commit to it. Take a big swing.”
On the first pitch she faced, she blasted an opposite-field grand slam over the left-field wall. Overcome with excitement, Glatter’s teammates embraced her as she touched home plate. The once 8-1 Golden Gopher advantage was now an 8-8 game.
“It means the world to me, to come back to my team,” Glatter said. “It’s all smiles, all the time.”
Minnesota started the game hot, however. One day after getting run-ruled 11-0, the Golden Gophers grabbed the lead right away. Nebraska senior pitcher Courtney Wallace struggled to keep the Minnesota batters in check.
On the second pitch of the game, Minnesota senior utility Lauren Espalin blasted a line drive over the fence. The solo home run gave the Golden Gophers an early 1-0 lead.
To lead off the top of the second, Minnesota got its second home run of the day. Sophomore catcher Sara Kinch hit a bomb into the parking lot in center field. Wallace struck out two batters to end the inning but thanks to just two swings, the Golden Gophers led 2-0
In the bottom of the second, the Huskers loaded the bases after three straight singles. On a full-count pitch, junior right fielder Brooke Andrews took ball four. The walk sent junior first baseman Mya Felder home for the first Husker run of the game. The Huskers failed to score again, and still trailed 2-1.
In the top of the third, the Golden Gophers quickly put two runners on base. Back-to-back groundouts advanced them, allowing one run to score. Wallace walked the next two batters before Revelle opted for a pitching change.
Senior pitcher Oliva Ferrell came to the mound in relief of Wallace. With the bases loaded, she walked the third consecutive Minnesota batter, allowing another run to score.
The next batter, senior first baseman Emily Hansen, blew the game open. Hansen knocked a ball over the center field fence for a grand slam. Six Golden Gopher runs in the inning gave them an 8-1 lead.
However, after the third inning, Ferrell did not allow another run. Her performance down the stretch was critical for the Husker’s comeback.
“I knew my offense was going to have my back,” Ferrell said postgame. “Just trust in my stuff. Once I came back after that inning, we were going to be fine.”
Nebraska responded with a strong third inning of its own. With one runner on and two outs, the Huskers got back-to-back singles to load the bases. Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal capitalized to continue her stellar week. She dropped a single into the left field gap. Two Husker runs scored on the play, marking Neal’s 11th and 12th RBIs of the week.
Glatter followed with an RBI of her own on a pop-up into left field. After an unsuccessful diving catch, the ball fell to the ground for an RBI single. The Huskers failed to score again, but three runs in the inning shrank their deficit to 8-4. Glatter’s fifth-inning grand slam tied the game 8-8.
“It’s really comforting to have such a powerful offense,” Glatter said. “If it’s not your day, you can keep your spirits up and just know that one of your teammates is there to pick you up.”
After trailing all game, the Huskers took their first lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out and one runner on base, Felder knocked a home run over the center field wall. The two-run blast gave Nebraska a 10-8 lead, completing the comeback effort. Neal added another insurance run on an RBI double, extending the lead to 11-8.
Ferrell put an exclamation point on an incredible victory in the top of the seventh. She struck out all three batters swinging to end the game. She pumped her fists in excitement as Husker fans in attendance jumped to their feet.
“That was probably one of my most fun wins of the season,” Ferrell said. “This was big for us.”
Next up, the Huskers travel to Madison, Wisconsin for a three-game weekend series against the Wisconsin Badgers. The first game is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten Plus.