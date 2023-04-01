Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace delivered an ace in the circle on Saturday, shutting out Michigan in an 8-0 win.
After being mercy ruled 10-1 by the Wolverines on Friday, Nebraska bounced back in dominant fashion. Wallace, who recorded the loss the day before, came one hit away from a no-hitter. She pitched all five innings and improved to 16-7 on the season.
“[Yesterday] wasn't her best day. and I knew that she had a better day in her,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “I was confident, as was she, that a better day was going to come out today."
A walk and hit by pitch put runners on first and second in the bottom of the second inning. Junior left fielder Abbie Squier grounded out to advance the runners to second and third before a single by junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal brought Nebraska’s first run home. Sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell followed that up with an RBI of her own off a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 2-0. That was all Wallace needed.
“[Wallace] is fun to play behind,” senior first baseman Mya Felder said postgame. “She has a presence about her and it makes everybody want to play defense hard for her, and I'm just happy that she's a captain for us and I really look up to her.”
The third and fourth innings didn’t bring much action, with only one hit being recorded between the two. In the top of the fifth, Michigan spoiled Wallace’s no-hitter bid with a leadoff single. Wallace then responded with two strikeouts and threw a runner out at first to end the inning. The Nebraska offense then delivered an onslaught in the bottom of the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.
Despite a Husker leadoff single, two outs followed, and the inning’s prospects looked bleak. However, junior center fielder Brooke Andrews smashed a two-run homerun over left-center to extend the lead to 4-0. That sparked the Nebraska offense, as the Huskers caught fire for a two-out rally. Squier and Neal followed Andrews’ homerun with two singles before Bredwell hit Nebraska’s second home run of the inning to extend the advantage to 7-0.
Needing one more run, the Huskers loaded the bases up with a walk, hit-by-pitch and a single. Senior first baseman Mya Felder then hit a ball deep into center field that hit the top of the wall, plating Nebraska’s sixth run of the inning to end the game 8-0.
“Today we had a team meeting and we talked about just coming out and swinging,” Wallace said postgame. “We didn't have many swings yesterday, and it was a big goal for us to just come through and attack balls over plate."
With the win, Nebraska improved to 25-11 overall and 5-1 at home. The Huskers are back in action on Sunday against Michigan.