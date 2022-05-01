After falling in the first two matchups of the weekend, Nebraska softball got back in the win column with an impressive 9-1 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle for the Huskers and pitched the entire game. She was excellent, allowing just one run and recording five strikeouts.
Nebraska’s offense started hot, on its way to a nine-hit and nine-run performance. In the top of the first inning, senior second baseman Cam Ybarra led off for the Huskers with a single into left-center field. Senior right fielder Peyton Glatter followed with an opposite-field home run over the left-field fence. The two-run shot gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead, and they would lead for the rest of the afternoon.
Ohio State responded with a scoring opportunity of its own in the bottom of the first. A single and a hit batter put two runners on base with two outs. However, Ferrell struck out the next batter looking on a full-count pitch to escape the inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Buckeyes once again had an excellent opportunity to put runs on the board. Ferrell walked the first batter, before giving up back-to-back singles to junior infielder Taylor Pack and senior outfielder Kaitlyn Coffman. With no outs, the Buckeyes had the bases loaded.
Ferrell did not back down from the challenge. She earned a swinging strikeout and a pop-up, before escaping yet another inning by striking out a batter looking. The Huskers maintained the 2-0 lead despite being out-hit through two innings, while Ferrell killed Ohio State’s offensive momentum with clutch strikeouts.
In the top of the third, the Huskers blew the game open. With one out, Ybarra and Glatter hit back-to-back singles. They both advanced a base after a wild pitch. Junior first baseman Mya Felder brought two runs home with one swing of the bat. She hit a two-run double into right-center field to extend the Husker lead to 4-0.
After sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier was hit by a pitch, the Huskers once again had two runners on base. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray capitalized, hitting a single into right-center field. Both Felder and Squier scored, giving the Huskers a 6-0 lead.
The Buckeyes finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Junior catcher Sam Hackenbracht led off with a single. After one out, sophomore utility McKenzie Bump hit a double, advancing Buckeye runners to second and third. Pack hit an infield single, allowing one Buckeye run to score. They failed to score again, and the Huskers still led 6-1.
The Huskers added to their lead in the top of the fourth. A walk and a single put Nebraska runners on first and second with two outs. Felder earned her third and fourth RBI of the afternoon with a two-RBI double into right field. Felder advanced to third on a passed ball, which allowed her to score immediately after on a Squier single. A three-run fourth inning for the Huskers gave them a 9-1 lead heading into the fifth.
The Buckeyes got just one hit in the final inning, a single from senior utility Niki Carver. They wouldn’t score again, and the Huskers won 9-1 due to the run rule.
Felder, Ybarra and Glatter performed well in the final away game of the regular season. The three combined for six hits and six RBIs in the victory.
The Huskers will travel home this week for their final home series of the regular season against Indiana. The first game of the weekend is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten Plus.