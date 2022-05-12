Nebraska softball began the Big Ten Tournament with a comeback win over Penn State.
The Husker offense struggled early. Through four innings, Nebraska trailed the seventh-seeded Nittany Lions 1-0. Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall pitched excellently early for the Nittany Lions, holding Nebraska to just two hits through the first four frames.
The Huskers finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth, and did it in style. The first batter, Sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney, reached first after being hit by a pitch. After a pop-out, freshman catcher Ava Bredwell singled up the middle. Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal took Bredwell's place at first to pinch run.
Two runners were on base as sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews came to the plate. She took advantage, knocking a double directly into the gap in right-center field. Kinney came home and Neal scored from first, sliding into home plate. Andrews pointed to the dugout and pumped her fists as she stood on second base. The RBI double gave the Huskers a 2-1 lead.
After another pop-out, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray brought home another Nebraska run. She grounded a ball right up the middle for a single into center field. Andrews beat out the throw home, extending the Nebraska lead to 3-1.
In total, eight Husker batters came to the plate in the inning. The scoring run forced Penn State to pull Parshall, but the change came too late. The three-run fifth inning would ultimately be enough for a Husker victory.
For the Huskers, senior pitcher Courtney Wallace had a stellar performance on the mound. She pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits in the entire contest. She added three strikeouts in the victory.
Penn State’s lone run came in the top of the second. On a 1-2 pitch, sophomore outfielder Liana Jones doubled to center field. Jones advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout by junior infielder Kaitlyn Morrison.
Junior utility Maggie Finnegan grounded to Andrews at short, as Jones sped toward home plate. Andrews chose to throw home, but Jones just beat out the tag. Finnegan reached first on the fielder's choice as Penn State took an early 1-0 lead.
This did not phase Wallace. For the remainder of the game, she was nearly perfect. She allowed just one hit through the final five innings, a single in the top of the fourth. Her impressive performance paved the way for the Huskers’ victory, despite their early offensive struggles.
After taking the lead in the bottom of the fifth, Kinney tried for more in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, she doubled to left-center and reached second standing up. However, a groundout and a strikeout ended the inning.
Wallace finished off the Nittany Lions in the top of the seventh. She struck out the final batter to end the inning, advancing Nebraska to the semifinals.
Nebraska will face the winner of Illinois and Ohio State in the semifinals. The game will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship game.