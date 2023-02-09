The Nebraska soccer team is set to add more talent to an already impressive roster. In the fall, the Huskers defeated two top-25 teams and made the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2018 and will hope for similar results this upcoming fall with a handful of new additions to the roster.
Nebraska lost only one player this offseason, senior defender Marissa Popoola. The Kansas native started 20 games during her senior season, recording 488 minutes.
Though the roster will look fairly similar in 2023, there will be some notable additions to the Husker squad. Samantha Corrie, a defender coming all the way from Winchester, England, is a current member of the Southampton FC Squad for the English Women’s Championship team. In 2021, she helped lead her team to the Southampton Women’s District Cup. She will likely be a strong addition to an already talented Nebraska unit.
Another noteworthy addition for the Huskers is midfielder Ava Makovicka from Gretna, Nebraska. Makovicka led Gretna High School to two consecutive Class A state titles in 2021 and 2022. She played alongside midfielder Sarah Weber in high school, who played an enormous role on the Nebraska offense last season, leading the team in goals with 10 and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. Along with helping Gretna win two state championship titles, Makovicka played on a club team called 402 DA, carried that team to two championships and was named to the Nebraska State Cup Best XI. She recorded 21 goals and 10 assists in her senior season and was named a member of the 2022 First Team All-State midfielder and All-Metro midfielder.
Alongside Makovicka and Corrie, Lincoln native Reese Borer will be staying home to play for Nebraska next season. Borer played for Norris High School, where she was coached by Husker volunteer assistant Sam Areman. She also led Norris to two Class B state championship appearances in 2021 and 2022. She was named to the Class B All-State team in 2022. In her senior season, Borer scored 10 goals and notched 11 assists.
Forward Kayma Carpenter provides another Lincoln native joining the Huskers this upcoming season. She attended Lincoln East High School and helped her team reach the 2021 semifinals and 2022 state tournament. In her senior season, Carpenter started in 15 games and scored 23 goals. She was also part of the Gretna Elite Academy club team, leading that squad to the 2021 and 2022 ECNL National Playoffs. Carpenter has always been a huge Husker fan and grew up watching Nebraska soccer compete.
Though the roster won’t be changing a whole lot, these five players all appear to be fitting additions to the Nebraska soccer team, considering the Huskers and head coach John Walker have had success with both international and in-state recruits. This incoming 2023 class should offer both valuable offensive and defensive reinforcements. Some may have the opportunity to be instant contributors in the Huskers’ push for back-to-back Big Ten Tournament appearances, and perhaps more this upcoming season.