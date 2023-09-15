Nebraska tied Wisconsin on Friday night 1-1 after conceding a heartbreaking goal in the 87th minute.
The Huskers allowed 11 shots on goal in the match, seven of which came in the second half. While Nebraska started off with a strong seven shots on goal in the first half, it only had one in the entire second half.
“We have to be consistent for the whole game,” senior forward Eleanor Dale said postgame. “We conceded a goal, and honestly, it feels like a loss.”
Despite the end outcome, Nebraska saw opportunities early and often. The Huskers recorded their first corner kick of the game just three and a half minutes into action. Nine minutes later, junior defender Jordan Zade made the play of the night for Nebraska’s first goal of the game.
Zade took the ball from midfield down the field and crossed it into the penalty box from the right side of the field, finding Dale perfectly in the box right in front of the goal for her 13th goal of the season. Dale leads the nation in total goals (13) and game-winning goals (6).
This forced the Badgers to play with more of a sense of energy the rest of the game, but they weren’t rewarded until the final minutes.
Wisconsin’s first true scoring opportunity came in the 17th minute. A handball by Nebraska gave Wisconsin a free kick right outside of the penalty box on the left side. However, the Huskers’ defense stood strong, as Wisconsin couldn’t capitalize. Both teams played very evenly the rest of the half, with both defenses putting on very strong performances all night.
At halftime, Nebraska honored the 2013 team that finished 19-4-1 while winning the Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championships. The Huskers, with a 1-0 lead heading into the second half, just needed to close the game out. But the Badgers had other plans.
After coming close multiple times in the second half, including a crazy defensive sequence by Nebraska in the 57th minute of the game, Wisconsin tied the game with 2:30 left on the clock. A cross from the right side of the field snuck its way to senior midfielder Aryssa Mahrt in front of the goal and she put it in. It was very reminiscent of Dale’s goal.
“To give up a goal in the last couple of minutes, it's something that we struggle with as a team,” Dale said postgame.
With a minute left, Nebraska had a free kick by midfield for their last scoring opportunity. While it was a great kick placed nicely in front of the goal, senior Wisconsin goalie Erin McKinney made a great play by coming out of the goal and punching it out of the box. This ended the game, as a new rule last year took away overtime during regular season games.
This marked the second game in a row that the Huskers have surrendered a goal in the final three minutes of the game. Nebraska now sits 6-1-2 on the season and will look to bounce back on the road against Ohio State on Thursday.