The newly ranked No. 24 Nebraska soccer team is picking up right where they left off in 2022.
Their streak began with a win against No. 24 Penn State to wind down the regular season last year. To begin postseason play, Nebraska defeated No. 25 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game. A hard-fought but disappointing loss to No. 4 Michigan State closed out the year. Looking at the 2023 Huskers current success, it’s as if an offseason never happened.
With eight straight wins to start 2023, the Huskers are off to the hottest start they’ve had since 2000. That year, they went on to clinch the Big 12 title and take the first game of the NCAA tournament, but ultimately fell short to No. 13 Connecticut in the second round. This 2023 Nebraska team looks to share a lot of similarities with the 2000 team and is aiming for a shot at the Big Ten title and a trip to the NCAA tournament.
A key factor in Nebraska’s latest success is junior goalkeeper Sami Hauk. So far this season, she has had four shutouts and has only allowed five goals total in a span of eight games. She has recorded 20 saves to begin the season — a very impressive resume, to say the least. Hauk has begun to excel in all areas necessary to get a good rhythm going and to build her own confidence.
“Sami has really stepped up with her communication and her leadership on the field, which is a big factor into how she is excelling as much as she is,” junior midfielder Florence Belzile said.
Nebraska took a trip out west last week to take on Eastern Washington and Gonzaga, defeating both in commanding fashion. Last season, Nebraska finished the year under .500 on the road but is undefeated thus far this season with one tie to Creighton. Aside from goaltending, an impressive part of this Husker squad is the team’s ability to attack and execute — both the starters and bench players.
“Being able to have depth to the team and have some bench players be able to come out and execute is a huge deal for us,” Belzile said.
In the trip to Washington, 11 Huskers came off the bench to participate in the victories with two of the six goals against Eastern Washington coming from bench players. Sophomore midfielder Emma Prososki and freshman midfielder Ella Rudney take credit for those.
“We have great chemistry with one another because we all have confidence in each other,” junior defender Nicola Hauk said. “We’ve all been playing together for a while, so we all understand how we work.”
The Huskers have built great relationships with one another as they’ve played together for quite some time. A key aspect to any successful team is having good chemistry with one another and that is what Nebraska has built for themselves.
The Huskers will look to keep their hot streak alive as they kick off Big Ten play on Sept. 15, taking on Wisconsin at Hibner Stadium.