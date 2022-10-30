Nebraska dominated the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 to move on in the Big Ten Soccer Tournament. The victory marked Nebraska’s second win over a ranked opponent this season, the first coming just ten days before in impressive fashion over then-No. 24 Penn State 4-2.
Nebraska has not reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals since 2018, the year they last made the conference tournament.
Nebraska played like it had something to prove on Sunday.. The Huskers came out attacking and did not give Ohio State much of a chance. Nebraska had nine shots and two goals in the first half, compared to the Buckeyes five shots. But in the second half, the Buckeyes added 12 more shots, none which were converted.The Huskers only managed five more shots, but two connected for goals.
The Huskers procured goals from three different players in the matchup. Junior forward Eleanor Dale struck first, notching her fifth goal of the season, just eight minutes into the game to give the Huskers an early 1-0 lead. Dale would score her second of the day 16 minutes into the second half.
Sophomore forward Abbey Schwarz scored second, giving the Huskers a comfortable 2-0 lead 18 minutes in over a messy Ohio State defense.
The Buckeyes did connect for a goal two different times, but both were called back due to offsides calls. However, with Nebraska dominating every aspect of the game, those goals may not have made much of a difference in the final outcome. Ohio State had not lost three games in a row all season, but after an atrocious performance, the Buckeyes became the first team to be knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament.
Junior goaltender Sami Hauk managed her fifth shutout of the season for the Huskers with seven saves on the day. She put together another impressive game to help Nebraska pull off a very dominant win.
The icing on the cake for the Huskers was their fourth and final goal of the game, which came from sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber with 28 minutes left to play and gave Nebraska an even more decisive advantage. That score marked her tenth of the season, granting her the Big Ten lead in both shots and goals. The Buckeyes had not given up more than two goals in a game until Sunday.
Even though Nebraska was the No. 4 seed and Ohio State the No. 5 seed, Nebraska was definitely the underdog in the matchup. Ohio State was ranked 25th nationally and Nebraska has been unranked all season. Ohio State previously had not lost to an unranked team this season.
Nebraska will head to Columbus, Ohio to take on either Minnesota or Michigan State on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.