Coming off of a big 3-1 win over Illinois on Thursday, the Huskers were riding high having not lost over their last 5 games. On Sunday, Nebraska soccer traveled to Iowa City, Iowa to face the Hawkeyes, where they fell flat, losing 4-0.
It was arguably the ugliest loss of the year for the Huskers, as they were held scoreless against an Iowa team that was winless in conference play coming into the game. This was only the third time the Huskers were held without a goal this season, the last time coming over a month ago when they tied NC State 0-0.
Iowa started the game slow and methodical in an attempt to stifle Nebraska’s fast pace offense. The Huskers had an early chance to score with a corner kick two and a half minutes into the game, but were unable to capitalize. It took Nebraska eleven minutes to put a shot on goal, something they are not accustomed to.
The first half was largely back and forth until Nebraska goalie junior Sami Hauk made a costly mistake with 14 minutes left. As sophomore Elle Otto attacked the goal inside the penalty box, Hauk dove and tackled Otto when she tried to grab the ball. A penalty was called on Hauk, and senior Hailey Rydberg cashed in on the penalty kick to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska tried to answer back with a goal of their own a minute later, but junior goalie Macy Enneking made a great save with her feet to block junior Elanor Dale’s shot. Enneking had a strong game overall, tallying five saves on the day and holding the high-powered Nebraska offense scoreless.
With four minutes left in the first half, Iowa scored on their first corner kick of the game. Senior Samantha Cary made a beautiful pass directly in front of the goal, where the ball deflected off Dale’s head over Hauk into the net. Iowa took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Nebraska came out firing in the second half. They attempted two corner kicks and notched a shot on goal by Dale in the first four minutes, but were unable to convert on any of them. Nebraska mustered only two more shots for the rest of the game, as Iowa controlled possession for much of the half.
Iowa’s third goal of the game was by senior Caroline Halonen at the 72-minute mark, and it took whatever fight the Huskers had left out of them. Eight minutes later, Rydberg put the final nail in the coffin with her second goal of the afternoon.
Nebraska was outshot 20-7 on the day, a primary reason for the loss. Iowa had eight corner kicks to the Husker’s four, but only one resulted in a goal. Nebraska sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber, who has eight goals on the season and who has scored a goal in each of Nebraska’s previous three games, was held in check by a stout Iowa backline.
Nebraska is now 6-5-5 and 4-2-2 in conference play. The Huskers will look to regroup against Penn State on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. for their final home game of the regular season.