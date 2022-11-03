Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money.
Nebraska, eager for its first Big Ten Tournament semifinal win since 2013, held the Big Ten champions to only three shots in the first half, playing tight, aggressive defense. The Spartans tacked on another six shots in the second half, finishing with just nine total on the day.
Michigan State began by controlling the ball, and the momentum, and getting a few shots off before the Huskers were able to get anything going on their end. However, the Spartans didn’t convert a goal until the 22nd minute. Senior forward Camryn Evans struck first, scoring her seventh goal of the season and the first of the matchup to give Michigan State a 1-0 lead.
The second score of the game and lone goal for the Huskers came in the 36th minute of play, thanks to junior forward Eleanor Dale. The England-native, who has been a crucial weapon for the Huskers as of late, increased her tournament goal total to three after scoring twice in the quarterfinal game against Ohio State. She added two more shots for the Huskers, but neither connected for a goal.
The Huskers finished with an impressive 13 shots, compared to Michigan State’s nine, but were still outscored nonetheless. Sophomore midfielder and First Team All Big Ten recipient Sarah Weber contributed one-third of those shots for the Huskers, continuing to attack on all sides of the ball.
Spartan freshman Courtney Koehler scored the final goal of the day with 23 minutes left in the game to put Michigan State up 2-1 and ultimately finish off the Huskers.
Nebraska knew this would be a tough matchup, as the No. 6 Spartans had not lost a Big Ten match all season and only lost one game in the entirety of the season, and that was to No. 11 Arkansas. Nebraska needed to come out in full force if it wanted any chance of advancing to the Big Ten Championship game. Despite an impressive effort, it was still not enough for the upset.
The Huskers compiled a strong season that was an improvement on last year, finishing with a solid 8-7-5 record. Though the outcome wasn’t what it hoped for, Nebraska played a stellar game against a dominant Michigan State team. The Huskers beat two ranked teams in the final weeks — No. 24 Penn State and No. 25 Ohio State — a feat they had not accomplished since 2018. The Huskers, with an abundance of youth, have hinted at a bright future over the past three months.