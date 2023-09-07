No. 24 Nebraska took on UC-Davis in its final week of non-conference play. The newly ranked Huskers showed exactly why they deserve to be in the top 25 as they handed the Aggies their third straight loss and continued to dominate all sides of the ball.
Nebraska came out attacking on all sides with 11 shots in the first half but the Aggies shot seven of their own. It was a very back and forth outing for the first 45 minutes but the Huskers took over in the second half.
The first two goals of the game belonged to Nebraska. The first came from junior midfielder Sarah Weber when the ball found the bottom right corner of the net seven minutes into the game. Senior forward Eleanor Dale scored the second Husker goal 10 minutes later.
The crowd was quickly silenced after a turnaround goal by the Aggies cut the Nebraska lead in half, two minutes after Dale’s first of the night. By halftime, it was anybody’s game and the score remained 2-1 in favor of Nebraska.
“Our identity as a team is being very competitive and goal oriented and we weren’t taking control of that in the first half,” Weber said postgame. “So that was the top priority for the remainder of the game.”
Nebraska controlled the second half, proving to have a creative offense, great strength and chemistry with one another. Everything on both sides of the ball seemed to be clicking for Nebraska as the Aggies weren’t given much of a chance.
A minute into the second half, Weber found the back of the net once again to give the Huskers their second two-goal lead of the night and put the momentum back in their favor.
“My job is to help score the goals so when I can contribute in any way, it feels really good,” Weber said postgame.
The Gretna-native finished the night with two goals and eight shots. She has eight goals so far in the season and is a vital part of the Nebraska offense.
Nebraska looked strong defensively for the remainder of the game, as the very limited Aggie opportunities with the ball were rapidly shut down by a strong Husker defense.
Dale also completed her first multi-goal game of the season with the other two Nebraska scores going to her. She continues to play a key factor to the Husker offense and help lead them to victory.
A vital part in Thursday’s win over the Aggies was senior goaltender Sami Hauk. She allowed one goal in the first half but stopped the next 12 shots, continuing to play a very important part in Nebraska’s success this season.
The 6-0-1 Huskers will look to increase their win streak to seven this Sunday when they host Saint Louis.