The Nebraska soccer team defeated a talented foe in its home finale against Penn State 4-2 on Thursday. The win marked Nebraska's first over a ranked opponent since it last defeated Penn State in 2018.
Penn State, prior to facing Nebraska, had not allowed four goals in a game yet this season. It was also Nebraska’s first four-goal game of its season.
The Huskers came out attacking on all sides, obtaining goals from three different players. Sophomore midfielder Florence Belzile struck first, hitting the left post and finding the back of the net just two minutes into the game. Belzile tacked on another goal only four minutes later, giving Nebraska a comfortable 2-0 lead early.
Sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber connected for a goal as well, converting on a corner kick 18 minutes in. It came only a minute after Penn State scored its first goal of the night. The final Husker goal came from junior midfielder Gwen Lane, the Lincoln native’s first of the season, 33 minutes into the first half.
Nebraska dominated the entirety of the first half, taking a secure 4-1 lead and outshooting the Nittany Lions 8-6. The second half, however, brought a severe momentum shift in the other direction. The Nittany Lions scored in the first 14 minutes, but they could not manage another in the rest of the game. Nebraska added just two more shots to Penn State’s eight in the final 45 minutes.
The Nittany Lions turned things around and made it a nail-biting second half, putting up another 12 shots, playing much more aggressively, as evidenced by two yellow cards, and taking control of the ball. However, it would not be enough to outlast the Huskers.
Nebraska continues to dominate in crucial Big Ten games, now holding an impressive 5-2-2 record in the Big Ten Conference.
“We were looking to get home-field advantage for the Big Ten tournament, junior goaltender Sami Hauk said postgame. “And now obviously we are shooting for the NCAA Tournament,”
Hauk recorded her tenth win as a Husker and had another borderline heroic night, allowing a dynamic Penn State team to find the net only twice and posting another 13 saves. Penn State goaltender Katherine Asman allowed four goals and only saved three.
“Everyone has been so amped up for this game,” Hauk said. “The atmosphere in the locker room and from the crowd, you can see it through everyone’s faces. We have been hammering away knowing how important this game is to our team as a whole, and we did such a great job of putting it away.”
Matching the quality of soccer, the atmosphere of the game was immeasurable. There were over 1,100 fans in attendance on a crisp fall evening in Lincoln.
Nebraska will look forward to the final game of its regular season against another solid team, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Oct. 23, before the Big Ten tournament begins on Oct. 30.