The Nebraska soccer team let out a sigh of relief as it picked up its first Big Ten win of the season in its first try. After finishing their last two games in a tie against NC State and USC, the Huskers got a much-needed 1-0 win over Minnesota to start conference play on a high note.
Nebraska needed a victory after a week filled with ties followed a week filled with losses.. And even though it took until the final two minutes of play to attain that, the Huskers did what they had to do to get the win. The first half was pretty quiet with both teams playing solid defense and not letting anything get past their goalkeepers.
Though the game was scoreless at halftime, the Huskers had much of the momentum as they only allowed two shots in the first half from the Golden Gophers and compared to eight of their own. They, once again, played lights out defense, allowing nothing to get past them and playing with an aggressive, fierce attitude that was crucial to securing the win.
The game came down to the wire with Nebraska’s lone goal being scored by sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber in the 87th minute of play, giving the Golden Gophers little chance of coming back once the Huskers broke the stalemate. Weber played 87 of 90 minutes and had four of the Huskers' 13 shots and their only goal. She now has four goals on the season.
“It was very crucial to win, especially with this being our first Big 10 game of the season, we wanted to come out strong,” Weber said postgame. “And we beat the Gophers last year so we knew they would be coming out ready to go, so to beat them again was really cool.”
Though they scored just one goal, the Huskers came out firing Friday night. They finished with 13 shots, five of those being on goal and they held the Golden Gophers to seven shots, with only two of them being on goal.
Nebraska continued to play with an aggressive approach the full 90 minutes which they clearly knew would be necessary to beat the Golden Gophers. Before tonight, Minnesota held a superior 4-3-1 record.
Junior goaltender Sami Hauk put together another impressive game for the Huskers, picking up her sixth victory and adding another shutout to the record books. Nebraska will hope it can parlay the newfound success into a strong start to the Big Ten season.
“It’s always good to have a win going into a week of practice, so I think the energy’s going to be super-hot and some good soccer,” said Weber.
The Huskers, who are now 3-3-3, will play their next game at home on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Hibner Stadium against the Northwestern Wildcats.