Nebraska came out of the gates firing in Bloomington, Indiana on Sunday. The Huskers’ first shot came in the first 20 seconds of the game by sophomore forward Abbey Schwarz. A minute later, Indiana senior defender Megan Wampler got called for a handball in the penalty box.
That is how the Huskers scored their first goal of the game. It was just their second time this season scoring in the first two minutes of a game, the other coming against Northwestern. Junior forward Eleanor Dale was able to get the ball past Indiana sophomore goalie Jamie Gerstenberg on the left side of the net on the penalty kick to give the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.
While that was the only goal before halftime, Nebraska controlled most of the first half. Indiana struggled to keep possession on Nebraska's side of the field, and the Huskers were the more aggressive team in the half with nine shots compared to Indiana’s three.
Indiana played with a lot more force after the break, taking 10 shots in the second half to Nebraska’s 4. Seven of Indiana’s shots came in a five-minute period… However, the Hoosiers were still held scoreless, thanks in part to the play of junior goalie Sami Hauk.
That aggressive stretch from the Hoosiers didn’t deter Nebraska. Sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber was able to score with 14 minutes left in the game as she took the ball nearly the length of the field before showing off her impressive dribbling skills. The goal, Weber’s sixth of the year, effectively took the life out of the Hoosiers for the rest of the game, as they didn’t manage a shot for the last 20 minutes of the game.
Nebraska’s defense paved the way to the 2-0 victory, as Hauk finished the game with three saves for the Huskers. Nebraska’s back line, while young, held up very well against the Hoosiers. Indiana had five corner kicks, but didn’t come very close to scoring on any of them.
The physicality of the game matched its relatively low-scoring nature. The teams combined for 24 penalties, and there were three yellow cards in the second half alone, one on Indiana and two on the Huskers.
With the win, Nebraska improved to 5-4-4 overall and 3-1-1 in Big Ten play. The loss is Indiana’s fourth straight. The Hoosiers, now 2-4-6 overall and 0-4-1 in conference play, haven’t beaten Nebraska since 2011.
The Huskers return home for their next game when they host Ohio State On Oct. 8. The Buckeyes are coming off of a 3-0 win over Purdue and are riding a three-game winning streak that also includes a 3-0 win over Indiana. It’s a streak Nebraska will look to break when the teams match up on Saturday.