No. 24 Nebraska took on the Saint Louis Billikens to close out the non-conference portion of the season. The Huskers came in with a record of 6-0-1, but ultimately fell short 3-2, handing them their first loss of the year.
The first half saw a lot of back and forth action, with both teams playing tight defense and not allowing the other to find the back of the net. By halftime, it remained a scoreless game with Saint Louis outshooting Nebraska six to five.
By the second half, both teams got going offensively as all five goals were scored in the last 45 minutes. Nebraska struck first when senior forward Eleanor Dale scored on a penalty kick from a Billiken handball inside the penalty box. The momentum was fully in Nebraska’s favor but was flipped back less than 10 minutes later when Saint Louis midfielder Jess Preusser tied the game at one.
Less than five minutes after tying the game, Saint Louis took a 2-1 lead, shifting the momentum over to them. Not even 10 minutes later, Dale hit her second goal of the day and brought the Huskers right back into the game tied at two.
It was 2-2 and anybody’s game for the last 12 minutes until the Billikens finished it off with a go-ahead goal with under three minutes to play in the game.
That was enough for the Billikens to take the game and walk away with the win, handing the Huskers their first loss of the year.
“Obviously it’s not a great feeling,” Dale said postgame.“That was a very winnable game and to give up a goal in the last three minutes is not how we want to be closing out a game.”
Both teams finished the day with 16 shots, proving how equally matched they were. Husker senior goaltender Sami Hauk had five saves on the day but allowed the most goals she has all season.
Dale continues to stay hot on offense. She was awarded Big Ten Player of the Week this past week, recording her 12th goal of the year and placing her at the top of the Big Ten in goals this season. This also marked her fifth straight multi-goal game.
“Soccer is just a game,” junior midfielder Sarah Weber said postgame. “We’ve got another one Friday when it really matters. We’re going to try to do what we just about did and go undefeated.”
Nebraska will take on Wisconsin to open up the Big Ten portion of the season on Friday night at Hibner Stadium.