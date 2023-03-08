In high school, Cecelia Ossi had her eyes set on gymnastics, but injuries during her junior year prevented her from competing in college. Now, just four years later, she placed first overall in the 2023 NCAA Qualifiers for the No. 7-ranked Nebraska rifle team.
The junior from Annandale, New Jersey, had never even shot competitively before her junior year of high school. She knew she had her work cut out for her to get coaches and schools to notice her in a new sport.
“When I retired from gymnastics in the middle of my junior year, I switched over to shooting,” Ossi said. “By the end of your junior year, that’s when you're already being recruited by colleges, so I had to play catch up. I had to get scores out there very quickly and show coaches that I was able to do this.”
Before coming to Nebraska, Ossi competed on the New Jersey muzzleloader team at the 2018 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships. In 4-H, she competed in a lot of recreational shooting, including muzzleloader, which differs from college rifle in terms of equipment and precision.
At the championships, Ossi placed second in smallbore. She also earned third place in the muzzleloader discipline, while finishing eighth place overall at the event.
“My ability to compete as an athlete came from being a gymnast,” Ossi said. “I transferred a lot of those skills over to 4-H when I competed in muzzleloader. Being able to compete under pressure as well as continuing to transfer all of those skills and experiences that I had from gymnastics and 4-H to the college level.”
Ossi had an impressive shooting resume before college, but she knew she was still behind schedule when it came to knowledge of the sport. That was the main reason Ossi chose Nebraska — she needed hands-on coaching to grow in her understanding of rifle. She believed Nebraska was the best place to do that.
Nebraska rifle head coach Mindy Miles met Ossi at the 4-H Nationals. What impressed Miles most about Ossi was her strong scores despite shooting with bad equipment. Miles knew Ossi had the natural talent, she just needed coaching to fill in the knowledge holes.
“I can fill in the knowledge about guns and equipment,” Miles said. “All she really has to do is shoot and know how to shoot. The skills were there, so we just took a chance on her, and it really worked out.”
“Worked out” might be an understatement. After placing sixth at the NCAA Championships her freshman year, Ossi earned second-team All-American honors her sophomore year in which she recorded three first-place finishes in air rifle and five in smallbore, along with three individual first-place finishes. Though Nebraska didn’t qualify for the NCAA Championships her sophomore year, she qualified individually in smallbore and finished ninth. She also tied a school record for the best air rifle score with a 597 against Akron last season.
Over the course of her three years at Nebraska, Ossi has earned eight first-place finishes in smallbore and six in air rifle, resulting in six individual first-place meet finishes. She is fresh off of finishing first in both smallbore and air rifle to take the top overall spot in the NCAA Qualifying match against Ohio State and Akron, helping to punch Nebraska’s ticket to the NCAA Championships. Even after all this success, Ossi is still always looking for ways to improve.
“A benchmark for me is holding myself to a higher standard each match and not letting myself fall below a certain standard, even on the days when I’m struggling,” Ossi said.
This illustrates the dedication, mindset and effort Ossi puts forth every day. While gymnastics and rifle are completely different sports, she learned a lot about work ethic and how to be an athlete from her time as a gymnast.
“She has a lot of natural talent,” Miles said. “You can just tell she has a long history of athletics, gymnastics specifically. So she knows how to work really hard, and she has translated that really well over to rifle.”
Ossi’s tenacity and mindset have helped her succeed and keep pushing through the regular season. Her mindset and confidence are what separate her from the competition.
“She's comfortable being uncomfortable,” Miles said. “That is key for us, because you can practice as much as you want, but when it comes down to match day, it doesn't always feel the same.”
Ossi and the Huskers are now getting ready to compete in the NCAA Championships March 10-11. Teams qualify based on a combination of their top three scores and their NCAA Qualifier score. The Huskers are one of eight teams competing in the tournament.
Regardless of the result at the NCAA Championships, Ossi considers the season a success for the Huskers.
“In the world of shooting amongst all the colleges, we've ranked very high pretty much the whole season,” Ossi said. “I think for people to see that of Nebraska is just encouraging, and it makes me proud because we're not just a nobody on the chart. We're really showing people what we have.”