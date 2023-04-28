Nebraska’s starting quarterback from the 2022 season, senior Casey Thompson, entered the transfer portal on Friday, The Athletic’s Max Olson (a DN alum) first reported. Thompson is the third Husker scholarship quarterback to enter the portal in the past week.
Thompson came to Lincoln by way of the University of Texas at Austin, where he held the Big 12’s best touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2021 (24-to-9). He played 10 games for the Huskers last season, completing 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Thompson also ran for five scores.
When healthy — he missed two-and-a-half games — Thompson provided a steady constant under center and was a step above Nebraska’s other options. He helped junior receiver Trey Palmer to the Nebraska single-season receiving yards record (1,043). However, after undergoing an offseason shoulder injury, he seemingly found himself behind junior Jeff Sims, who impressed in last Saturday’s spring game after transferring to Lincoln in the winter.
Thompson could land a number of places, as there are a handful of Power Five jobs without returners or starters cemented, although he’s not guaranteed a high-level starting job.
Save for an unlikely return and campaign to win the starting job from Thompson, the Huskers will have a third starting quarterback in as many years after Thompson took over from four-year signal caller Adrian Martinez, who departed for Kansas State last spring. Sims, with blue chip pedigree, two years of starting experience at Georgia Tech and a physicality and running ability that drew head coach Matt Rhule to hand-pick him to run his program, should be that guy.
Thompson joins junior mainstay Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Richard Torres in the transfer portal. That leaves Nebraska with just Sims, sophomore Chubba Purdy and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg in a once-large quarterback room that has been axed in half.