Nebraska football has struggled offensively since junior quarterback Casey Thompson got injured two weeks ago. Saturday’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan was the pinnacle of that trend.
The Huskers finished with a season-low 146 total offensive yards and just eight first downs. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went to the locker room following a collision with a player during a kickoff return.
While he was on the field, Purdy completed six passes for 56 yards and added 39 yards on the ground. Sophomore Logan Smothers came in relief but managed only 15 passing yards and one rushing yard.
Michigan, on the other hand, had little issue moving the ball. Junior running back Blake Corum, alone, rushed for 162 yards in the contest.
Nebraska started well offensively as Purdy completed a 30-yard pass to junior wide receiver Marcus Washington to get the team across midfield. But a false start and a sack halted the Huskers’ drive. After Nebraska punted, Michigan drove downfield with no sign of slowing down. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a deep pass to receiver Ronnie Bell for 25 yards. Corum, however, was the workhorse, producing 32 yards, three first downs and a 2-yard touchdown run on the Wolverines’ 80-yard drive.
Michigan took nearly seven minutes off the clock on its first drive. But the Huskers failed to respond on offense and went three-and-out. Nebraska’s defense forced the same on the Wolverines’ next drive. Neither team scored again until the second quarter when Michigan got the ball back and went to work. McCarthy hit freshman tight end Colston Loveland for a 21-yard reception, Corum broke out a 12-yard run and Bell capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch.
The Huskers came out swinging on their next possession with Purdy and sophomore receiver Alante Brown picking up 13 yards each. After a roughing-the-passer penalty brought Nebraska to the Michigan 30-yard line, Purdy picked up 15 more yards on the next three plays. But he suffered an injury shortly after reaching the red zone and Smothers took over for the Huskers The drive ended three plays later with a 37-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode to make the score 14-3.
On the pursuing kickoff, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down after the play went out of bounds. Whipple didn’t return to the field for the rest of the game following the hit, and Joseph took over the playcalling. Whipple ended up in the coach's box where he remained for the rest of the game.
Michigan, meanwhile, went back to work before halftime, even converting on fourth down to nab a field goal at the end of the half to go ahead 17-3.
The Wolverines got the ball to start the second half and got across midfield. But freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann stopped the Wolverines’ drive with a tackle for loss on a third-and-five, forcing a punt. Nebraska once again punted away on its next drive, and Michigan put together another touchdown drive behind 56 yards on the ground after starting on its own 35-yard line.
The fourth quarter rolled in with Nebraska down 24-3, but the Wolverines continued to dominate the game. Michigan scored another touchdown to push the lead to 31-3, then hit a field goal to end the game 34-3.
“We’ve got to have some pride,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said postgame. “We got Wisconsin and Iowa left. We got to continue to come to work tomorrow and try and get a game plan to help us be successful. But we got to keep going. We’re not going to quit.”
The Huskers fall to 3-7 on the season, out of bowl eligibility, and to 2-5 in conference play. The team will return to Lincoln for their final home game of the season against Wisconsin.