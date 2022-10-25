As it prepares for an Illinois defense leading the country in both points and yards allowed per game, the impetus for Nebraska may be on its offense. It’s a unit not lacking for talent at the skill positions but hampered by uneven performances and an offensive line that interim head coach Mickey Joseph acknowledges is beat up.
Nebraska will want to score fast, Joseph said, with little worry about losing the time of possession battle, as it tries to put points on the board to keep pace with an Illinois team that is not exactly high-flying offensively.
“I can't go to the offense and say to not score in a minute,” Joseph said at a Tuesday press conference. “I have to let them score. The defense understands that, so the time of possession is a little off. But I think sticking to our guns, we do what we do.”
Junior receiver Trey Palmer, who recently broke the Huskers’ single-game receiving yards record against Purdue and led the nation in receiving yards before Nebraska’s bye week, is the biggest culprit on a Husker offense that can score at a rapid rate. His speed has helped him tie for the nation’s most 30+ yard receptions, with nine.
In fact, Joseph said Palmer is faster than any of the guys he oversaw as receivers coach at LSU, including early NFL All-Pros Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. But Palmer, who followed Joseph from Baton Rouge, had to wait in a loaded room and didn’t truly get a chance to break out until this season, his fourth year. That claim checks out given his pedigree as a high school sprint star who also joined the track team at LSU, training alongside several NCAA champions.
If Illinois chooses to double-team Palmer after his massive performance at Purdue, the Huskers are equipped to pick up the production with a bevy of pass-catching options beyond him. Foremost among those options is junior receiver Marcus Washington, a blue chip recruit similar to Palmer, who came from Texas along with quarterback Casey Thompson.
Washington, who tied Palmer for the team lead in receptions against both Georgia Southern and Rutgers, will be facing a number of high school teammates against the Fighting Illini, who tried to recruit him out of high school and out of the portal. In a strange twist of fate, he’s seen the Fighting Illini emerge as a top-25 team and set the Big Ten standard defensively since he spurned them.
“It’s what you want as a kid, to go up against the best,” Washington said. “I’m more than looking forward to playing them Saturday.”
Along with opponent preparation, Nebraska’s bye week brought more recruiting trips for the coaches — Joseph went to Arizona and Atlanta. They were rewarded with a commitment from the highest-rated in-state recruit since 2008 per 247Sports — Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, a consensus top-100 national recruit.
He's another pass-catcher with track speed to boot, running 10.46 for the 100 meters, which roughly converts to a 4.36 40-yard dash.
“He said six months ago he wasn’t coming here, so you can put the pieces together,” Joseph said of Coleman.
Joseph indicated Nebraska will lean on JUCO transfers, especially to rebuild the offensive line, rather than portal transfers as Scott Frost did to build this roster.
“A junior college kid you're recruiting just like a high school kid,” Joseph said. “But a portal kid, he's transferring and there's a reason he's transferring. So you have to do more homework on the portal kid than you'd have to do on a junior college kid.”
Still, the portal landed him arguably Nebraska’s best player — junior receiver Trey Palmer — who followed Joseph from LSU. Conversely, Nebraska pulled its running back, junior Anthony Grant, from the JUCO ranks after he was named the junior college offensive player of the year. He’s someone Joseph said the offense needs to get going.
On the other side of the ball, the Huskers are focusing on matching their opponent’s physicality. That’s especially important as Illinois will be the most run-heavy team Nebraska has played, and is one of the next four opponents holding the Big Ten’s four-leading rushers.
“We’re gonna adjust what we do a little bit to try to stop the run, for sure,” junior defensive back Phalen Sanford said. “We’re going to try to make them throw the ball, that’s more our game and what we’re good at. If we can get them 2nd-and-long, 3rd-and-long, and make them throw the ball, we have the advantage.”
Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson, a captain and emotional leader of the defense and program, boils it down to being as simple as improving tackling and stopping the run. That formula could help a maligned defense to Nebraska’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.
“We’re right in the middle of the pack, the West is the wild west right now, there’s not a lot of cemented spots,” Nelson said. “So we have a big opportunity this week and in the coming weeks.”
As Nebraska enters a five-game stretch run with no more weeks off, cohesion and silencing the outside noise will be imperative. That’s the case for Joseph more than anyone as he attempts to earn the full time job after noticeably righting the ship since taking over for Frost. He received some valuable advice over the bye week from his former boss at LSU, Ed Orgeron, who is one of the most successful interim coaches across college football in recent history.
“He always tells me to just be myself,” Joseph said. “Make sure they get Mickey and he knows there’s nothing fake about me. I'm going to be Mickey.”
He rests assured knowing it's not his decision to make, and he’ll focus on the task at hand. Thompson and Joseph’s receivers will attempt to achieve success hereto unseen against the Power Five’s top-rated pass defense.
“Not a lot of teams have had success passing the ball (against Illinois), but we have good receivers and explosive players on offense,” Thompson said. “So I’m excited about the matchup and the opportunity. We’ll be ready to go.”