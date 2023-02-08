After an impressive home win over Penn State this past weekend, the Huskers couldn’t replicate that success in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Wednesday night.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg rolled out the same starters as Sunday — senior guard Sam Griesel, freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence, junior guard Keisei Tominaga, freshman guard Denim Dawson, and senior forward Derrick Walker. Tominaga and freshman guard Sam Hoiberg have been switching back-and-forth in recent games, but Tominaga’s stunning career-high performance on Sunday — 30 points with five 3-pointers — earned him a deserving nod.
Michigan started the game with their best perimeter defender, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin, face-guarding Tominaga, but that didn’t stop him. On the Huskers’ first possession, Tominaga ran off a screen before receiving a handoff from Walker and laced a 3-pointer.
Nebraska’s offense continued to work through Walker in the early minutes, but their zone defense gave the Wolverines a lot of open looks on the other end.
Freshman guard Jett Howard, a possible future lottery pick and the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, took advantage of the holes in the Huskers’ 1-3-1 early on. Jett Howard took four 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, netting two of them in the process.
As the game moved into the first TV timeout, Michigan held a slim 11-9 advantage.
Michigan tried its own version of zone defense out of the break, but it didn’t last very long. The Huskers easily picked apart the “2-3” on the first possession and got an easy 3-point shot for Tominaga in the corner which gave the Huskers their first lead, 12-11. The Wolverines quickly switched back to their usual man-to-man defense on the ensuing trip down the court.
Some poor decisions from the Huskers on the next few trips led to four turnovers in under two minutes. Michigan took advantage and quickly turned the miscues into 10 fastbreak points.
The Huskers’ mistakes combined with the Wolverines' scorching-hot shooting — 72.2% from the field, 60.0% from deep — gave Michigan a 35-17 lead with 7:44 left in the first half. Hoiberg was forced to show Michigan some man-to-man defensive looks, and it began to make a difference.
Three Wolverine turnovers in the last 1:35 helped Nebraska go on a 7-0 run to cut Michigan’s lead — which was once 22 — to 12 at the half, 46-34.
Tominaga’s big first half — 13 points with three triples — forced Michigan’s defense to give him extra attention at the start of the second. The doubles and hedges opened up the floor for Walker, who scored the first five Husker points of the half on layups and free throws.
Defensively, the Huskers questionably stopped doubling junior center Hunter Dickinson, who immediately recognized and made them pay. Dickinson scored six points early in the half — all in the paint — before subbing out.
Michigan’s lead promptly increased to 66-47 with 11:47 left in the half.
Griesel, who has been playing a lot of second fiddle recently, started to make his mark on the game. The floor general repeatedly attacked the rim, earning himself three consecutive layups — one of which was an and-one.
Griesel needed a breather, but the Huskers’ run continued to 11-0 before Dickinson subbed back in and finished an and-one of his own.
From there on out, it was all Michigan — and that’s understatement.
With 5:22 left, Tominaga scored a layup which made the score 67-78. However, over the course of just three minutes, Michigan went on a 12-0 run and the game was all but over. Both benches were cleared and the Wolverines closed it out, 92-73.
As a team, Michigan shot 57.6% from the field and an unreal 53.8% from behind the arc. The Huskers, however, shot pretty average numbers at 48.3% and 35%, respectively.
Tominaga picked up right where he left off on Sunday with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and a 4-of-8 mark from three. Walker, the only other Husker to hit double figures, put up 15 points, seven rebounds and an impressive eight assists.
All of Michigan’s starters finished scoring in double figures , including Jett Howard who led the way with 22.
This loss doesn’t have many implications for the Huskers, but the Wolverines — now 8-5 in conference — are suddenly tied for second in the Big Ten standings with Indiana and Rutgers. Michigan, who sits on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, took care of business for their third straight win.
Nebraska is set to head back to Lincoln for a matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon..