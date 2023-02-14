Nebraska men’s basketball followed up an impressive, bubble-popping win over Wisconsin on Saturday with what could end up as the Huskers’ best performance of the season, on the road at Rutgers.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg decided to go small on Tuesday night, as sophomore guard CJ Wilcher got the nod along with the now-normal starters — senior guard Sam Griesel, junior guard Keisei Tominaga, freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence and senior forward Derrick Walker.
The first few minutes of this game were pretty ugly for the Huskers.
Rutgers’ defensive pressure stifled the turnover-prone Nebraska guards and forced three turnovers in the first few minutes. At the under-16 minute timeout, Rutgers held a 10-5 lead, and it looked like Nebraska was in for a long night ahead. But an unsung hero came to the rescue as the Husker came out of the break.
Wilcher, a New Jersey native and high school teammate of Rutgers’s leading scorer, junior center Clifford Omoruyi, nailed a trio of 3-pointers, which injected life into a desperate Nebraska offense. His shot-making seemed to take the lid off the basket for the Huskers, who immediately brought themselves back in the game with the help of some solid team defense.
Sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach subbed in for his first shift of the night and made an immediate impact. His influence didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but his infectious energy and physicality momentarily threw the Scarlet Knights off their game, giving Nebraska an opportunity to take its first lead of the night.
Breidenbach’s hustle was rewarded on the other end, as Wilcher dumped it off to the former four-star recruit, who ran the floor before sinking a 3-pointer. On the next possession, Tominaga dove to the rim for a layup, and the Huskers, a significant underdog, pulled ahead, 27-25.
The Huskers continued to scratch and claw as the first-half clock dwindled. A late 6-0 run, capped off by a Griesel contested layup at the horn, gave Nebraska a surprising 40-35 advantage heading into the locker room. The Huskers’ effort and blistering efficiency — 65.4% from the field, 42.9% on 3-pointers — punched Rutgers in the mouth.
Outside of their mistakes — eight turnovers at halftime — the Huskers completely outplayed the Scarlet Knights in the first half. Hoiberg’s squad, which usually struggles on the road, came ready to play in Piscataway.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell must’ve laid into his guys at the half, because they turned up the heat to start the second. The Scarlet Knights flew around and tried to butcher the Husker flow, but the hot-shooting duo of Tominaga and Wilcher kept Nebraska rolling, and the visitors led 50-45 with 14:38 left.
Rutgers continued to feed Omoruyi down low, but Tominaga couldn’t miss on the other end even if he tried. The “Japanese Steph Curry” knocked one down off a feed from Griesel, then came down two possessions later and drilled a pull-up jumper from almost 30 feet.
A Pikiell timeout seemed to knock Tominaga out of rhythm, but the Huskers just kept finding answers. Wilcher added two more points to his already-stellar night before freshman guard Sam Hoiberg hit Nebraska’s 12th 3-pointer of the night, tying the team season-high. At the under-eight media timeout, the Huskers had their first double-digit lead of the game, 66-54.
As play resumed, Lawrence committed back-to-back turnovers, which gave Rutgers two easy layups, but Hoiberg quickly called a timeout to stop the bleeding before it got out of hand.
Another Tominaga layup gave Nebraska a 10-point lead, and the home crowd’s hope quickly faded. Nebraska’s defense stood tall in the final few minutes and held on for an 82-72 win. This was Nebraska’s first win at Rutgers since Jan. 24, 2018.
Tominaga posted his fourth-straight game with 22 or more points. He matched that total, which he also hit last game, shooting 8-of-15 overall and 5-of-9 from distance. Wilcher also put on a show in his home state, posting 17 points with five 3-pointers. Walker was solid defensively while adding 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Griesel posted 12 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and five assists with only one turnover.
The Huskers — winners of three of their past four — will hope to continue their momentum as they head back to Lincoln for a three-game homestand. Their first game back at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be against Maryland on Sunday at 4 p.m.