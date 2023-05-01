Nebraska men’s basketball appears to have landed its point guard for the 2023-24 season after two months of diligent work in the transfer portal.
Ahron Ulis, a 6-foot-3 guard with two years of eligibility remaining, committed to the Huskers on Monday after over a month in the portal. Ulis, the younger brother of former Kentucky guard and NBA player Tyler Ulis, played in 84 games across three seasons for Iowa and started the majority of the Hawkeyes’ games this season, averaging 6.1 points in 2022-23.
He’s now the most likely candidate to take on primary ball-handling duties for the Huskers next season after boasting a solid 1.9-1 assist-to-turnover ratio while dishing out over two assists per contest the past two seasons.
At Iowa, Ulis was a low-usage complementary starter last season and a reserve the year prior, but he was a mainstay in the rotation of a team that comfortably made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection both seasons. He also is familiar with the Big Ten after three years in Iowa City and as a Chicago native.
Ulis is a willing and capable — if not exceedingly efficient — 3-point shooter, and a career 78% mark from the free throw line hints at the possibility of raising his career 31% clip from distance. The tape shows a crafty ball handler with a penchant for getting downhill and taking mid-range shots off the dribble.
He had his best stretch of play in late January, scoring a combined 45 points over a three-game stretch against Ohio State, Michigan State and Rutgers while hitting 60.7% of his shots overall and half of his 3-pointers. Ulis went scoreless in two games against Nebraska last season and has scored four points in five career meetings with his future team.
The Huskers badly needed a lead initiator after losing senior guard Sam Griesel to graduation. Ulis appears to be in line to be the Huskers’ fifth transfer point guard in as many seasons under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
He’ll join a guard stable that is expected to be composed of senior Keisei Tominaga, junior CJ Wilcher, sophomore Jamarques Lawrence, redshirt freshman Ramel Lloyd Jr., sophomore Sam Hoiberg and junior Brice Williams. Although, it wouldn’t be a shock if Nebraska is without one of those guys by the start of the season.
The Huskers hosted a number of transfer guards on visits over the past month, including Omaha natives Hunter Sallis and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who chose Wake Forest and Alabama, respectively. They also hosted Javian McCollum, who went from Siena College to Oklahoma, and Kerr Kriisa, who left Arizona for West Virginia.
Ulis is Nebraska’s third transfer commitment of the offseason, along with Williams and forward Rienk Mast, both of whom committed on April 12. All three have played three seasons but have two years of remaining eligibility due to the COVID-19 exemption for the 2020-21 season.
Nebraska has a couple more scholarship spots open and could still get a commitment from senior forward Josiah Allick, a Lincoln native who recently visited during the Huskers’ spring game and started on New Mexico’s NIT squad last year.