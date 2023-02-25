An exceedingly successful season for Nebraska’s track and field teams hit a bit of a snag this weekend at the Big Ten Championships.
Heading into the Big Ten Indoor Championships, the Huskers ranked No. 1 across seven events in the conference and just recently named a new head coach, Justin St. Clair.
Both Husker teams recorded otherwise solid results that didn’t quite live up to their billing entering the meet — the nationally No. 8-ranked men finished runner-up despite being the favorite, and the women, also ranked atop the conference entering the meet, finished eighth.
Still, a number of Huskers achieved individual success. The Huskers claimed five titles at the championship, four on the men’s side and one on the women’s. The men’s team finished with 103 points at the championship, just seven points shy of the surprise champion, Wisconsin. The runner-up result marks the team’s best finish at the indoor championship since 2019, when the Huskers won the conference championship.
Senior Mayson Conner kicked things off for Nebraska, taking gold in the men’s high jump for the second year in a row, clearing 7-feet, 3 inches (2.21 meters). Sophomore Tyus Wilson accompanied Conner in the event, earning bronze with a clearance of 7-feet, 1/2 inches (2.15 meters).
Senior Jonah Wilson then won the men’s shot put with a throw of 68-feet, 5-inches (20.85 meters). Wilson’s throw propelled him to No. 2 in school history. That marked the third-straight year Nebraska has won the men’s shot put, with former Husker Burger Lambrechts Jr winning the previous two.
Junior Maxwell Otterdahl also made the podium in the shot put, finishing third with a throw of 65-feet, 3 1/2 inches (19.90 meters). Otterdahl also took fourth in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 72-feet, 1 1/2 inches (21.98 meters).
Senior hurdler Darius Luff and junior hurdler Brithton Senior then took the top two spots in the men’s 60-meter hurdle, winning gold and silver, respectively. Luff took the crown in a time of 7.65 seconds, with Senior right behind him at 7.71 seconds. Luff also earned a career-best time of 7.63 seconds in the preliminary, good for the No. 6 time in the NCAA this season.
The final gold medal earned by the men’s team came from senior sprinter Nick Bryant, in the 600-meter run. Bryant blazed around the track to win the event in a time of 1:15.37, setting a new school record in the process. That marked Nebraska’s first men’s 600-meter title since 2020.
Sophomore thrower Axelina Johannson was the lone champion for the Husker women. Johannson won the women’s shot put with a throw of 62-feet, 7 1/4 inches (19.08 meters), marking Nebraska’s first title in the event since 2006.
Along with the five titles, Nebraska also claimed three silver medals and three bronze medals. Sophomore jumper Jenna Rogers took silver in the women’s high jump, clearing a person-best 6-feet, 2 1/4 inches (1.89 meters). Rogers’ jump also moved her up to No. 2 in school history and is 3/4 inches (0.01 meters) shy of the record.
Sophomore jumper Rhianna Phipps took third in the women’s triple jump, leaping 42-feet, 9 1/2 inches (13.04). Sophomore Latavia Brown finished behind Phipps in fourth with a jump of 42-feet, 4 1/4 inches (12.91 meters).
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of junior sprinter Jacob Hyde, freshman sprinter Garrett Kaalund, sophomore middle distance runner Niko Schultz and Bryant rounded out the championship for Nebraska. The team finished second with a time of 3:08.13.
A number of Huskers will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 10-11.