‘The Vault’ rattled with noise once the clock hit zero as Nebraska’s closing group exchanged chest bumps and jubilant smiles, and the higher-billed opposition headed to the tunnel dejectedly.
This has become an increasingly common sight in Lincoln this season, with Nebraska winning as many single-digit conference wins (four) as overall Big Ten wins in any of head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first three seasons in Lincoln. This was the most remarkable of them all, considering the near-20-point deficit the Huskers faced and that the game went to overtime.
“The fun part I think for everybody was just how into it the bench, the crowd (were),” Hoiberg said postgame. “The crowd was absolutely phenomenal today, and that’s why you do it.”
Wisconsin got off to an early advantage as it dominated the first 25 minutes of the game. Junior guard Max Klesmit, who averages the fewest points of UW’s starting quintet, scored the first five points of the game. He set the tone for a sweet-shooting night from deep for the Badgers.
The Huskers worked through a slow start thanks to early offense from senior forward Derrick Walker and freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence, the latter of whom showed continued aggressiveness in looking for his shot as his playing time increases.
Wisconsin took control with a 12-2 run midway through the first half, in which its strong 3-point shooting was on full display. However, the Huskers roared back into the game with a 9-0 spurt that began with back-to-back fast breaks — the first was Walker creating one himself off a rebound, and the second was Lawrence finishing through contact after a breakaway steal — capped with a 3-pointer from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska’s first of the game after 15 minutes. That stretch set a precedent for what was a game of runs.
As such, Wisconsin ended the half on an 11-2 streak, spearheaded mostly by sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn and freshman guard Connor Essegian. The Badgers entered halftime with a 35-24 lead, hitting 6-of-12 3-pointers, while Nebraska made just 1-of-8.
That advantage grew after the break. Nebraska opened the second half with two straight turnovers, and Wisconsin went up by as many as 17 points at several junctures in what was a disastrous finish to the first half and start to the second for the hosts.
Tominaga provided some life when he knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 11 points with a little over 15 minutes remaining in the game. From there, Nebraska set off on a run of epic proportions to pull itself back into the game.
As Wisconsin fell into a lull, Nebraska strung together a barrage of buckets. Senior guard Sam Griesel brought the Badger lead back down to single digits with an and-one take, and sophomore forward Blaise Keita brought the Huskers within five with a put-back on one of his 11 rebounds. Coaches and teammates alike heaped praise on Keita for his performance in 23 minutes, his most in Big Ten play, as he played in a new two-big set with Walker to combat Wisconsin’s interior size.
Not even minutes into the second half, Nebraska flipped the game on its head. Tominaga set Pinnacle Bank Arena ablaze with another pair of back-to-back 3-pointers, giving Nebraska its first lead of the afternoon, 48-47.
“They’re very momentum-driven and momentum reliant, and we fed them momentum,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said postgame.
Wisconsin hardly went out quietly after that. Hepburn, an Omaha native who spurned the Huskers for UW and drew the audible ire of fans each time he touched the ball on Saturday, hit a 3-pointer to take the lead back midway through the second half.
Two minutes later, freshman guard Sam Hoiberg returned the lead to the Huskers as he buried a 3-pointer for his first make of the game, with eight minutes remaining.
Hepburn put Wisconsin back ahead with one of a myriad of jump shots, then Griesel tied the game again with his first 3-pointer in two weeks. Lawrence returned the lead to Nebraska as he made a 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining, his first field goal since the first half. He finished with 11 points.
However, the Huskers’ 17-point comeback was almost all for naught, as they finished the second half with three missed shots and a pair of turnovers. They struggled with giveaways all game, finishing with 15, including eight from Walker.
Hepburn continued his clutch shotmaking with a long 2-point jumper to tie the game at 61 apiece. Wisconsin held the final possession, and out of a timeout, Hepburn had a chance at an ultimate villain moment. He pounded the ball at the top of the arc then took a step-back 3-pointer as time expired. This time he missed, and the game went to overtime.
“Chucky takes and makes big shots,” Hoiberg said. “And the ball was in his hands obviously, and I thought we did a good job of staying square and forcing Chucky into a tough contested shot….I was pleased how we defended that last shot.”
The Badgers drew first blood in overtime, and it looked like Nebraska’s late-game offensive woes would continue as they nearly went scoreless for the first two minutes of overtime. But Tominaga made a driving layup to tie the game at 63.
From there, Walker overcame his previously up-and-down performance, putting in a go-ahead driving layup, taking a charge on the other end and putting Nebraska up two scores for the first time in the game with another post make with two minutes remaining. He finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in 41 minutes.
“I was so into my head, so mentally messed up,” Walker said postgame. “Fred took me out because he knew it bothered me. I needed that reset.”
Sam Hoiberg stole a pass on the ensuing possession out of a Wisconsin timeout, then Walker scored for a third-straight possession when he made a pair of free throws, putting Nebraska ahead 69-63. Tominaga and Lawrence made a pair of free throws themselves, as the Huskers overcame a rough start from the charity stripe to finish 15-of-23.
Griesel, 8-of-11, made over half of them as he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists.
Nebraska ultimately outscored UW 12-2 in overtime to come away with the 73-63 win. The Huskers warmed from a poor-shooting start to shoot 46% overall and 8-of-22 on 3-pointers, while the Badgers went the opposite direction, finishing 36% from the field and 9-of-31 from distance.
Tominaga led the Huskers with 22 points, his third-straight game hitting or exceeding that mark, and Hepburn paced Wisconsin with 19.
The win marked consecutive weekends in which the Huskers (12-14 overall, 5-10 in the Big Ten) played spoiler to a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble, after they beat a similar Penn State squad by nine last Sunday. In a weaker iteration of the Big Ten and fully healthy, the Huskers may have been gearing up for an NCAA Tournament push of their own, but they’ll gladly ride out their most successful season since 2018-19 with at least five games remaining in the season and an outside chance at reaching .500.
Maryland, visiting Sunday, Feb. 19 and Michigan State, coming to town Feb. 28, could find themselves in similar perilous postseason footing to the Huskers’ last two victims by the time they come to the Vault.
The Huskers, who have one of the more stark home-road splits in the country (2-9 on the road and 9-3 at home) visit No. 24 Rutgers on Valentine’s Day Tuesday before a three-game home stretch.