Nebraska’s resume got another boost on Sunday when it beat Maryland for another improbable victory, boosting the Huskers’ season record in Pinnacle Bank Arena to 10-3.
For a second-straight weekend, Nebraska found itself in overtime despite facing a tangible second half deficit. And for a second-straight weekend, the Huskers’ upset bid was greatly helped by clutch defensive plays from freshman guard Sam Hoiberg.
The head coach’s son helped seal the win, snagging his first steal with just over a minute remaining in overtime and Nebraska nursing a one-point lead. The Huskers didn’t score on that possession but milked nearly 30 seconds off the clock. Then Hoiberg, who took a charge on the opening possession of overtime, stole a pass and put the Huskers ahead three with a breakaway layup.
“I feel like pretty much every one of these teams goes to their 1 (point guard) in that situation,” Sam Hoiberg said postgame. “So I knew at some point I was going to try to get that steal.”
He lifted the Huskers closer to safety with a pair of free throws after the Terrapins came away empty with 14 seconds remaining in overtime. After a Maryland bucket, fellow freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence made one of two free throws to put Nebraska back ahead by two scores and effectively end the game.
That’s the story of how Nebraska finished off the game. How it got in position to beat Maryland (18-9 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) is another story entirely.
The Huskers started slowly, going 0-for-3 on their first 3 possessions. However, Maryland wasn’t much better, making just one of its first 10 shots as both defenses clamped down early.
Five minutes in, junior guard Keisei Tominaga provided the first separation when he hit Nebraska’s first 3-pointer of the game to put the home team up 7-3. Five minutes later, the Huskers found themselves with a game-high nine point lead, 15-6, as senior forward Derrick Walker scored six consecutive points. The Terrapins were shooting 12.5% from the field through the first ten minutes.
Maryland answered with an 11-0 run, but the Huskers regained the lead with a 6-0 spurt as sophomore guard CJ Wilcher scored on a putback, senior guard Sam Griesel on a transition drive and Tominaga off a cut.
The Huskers held that five point lead for much of the remainder of the first half as both teams continued to find answers to each other’s parrying. The Huskers led by scores of 21-16, 23-18, 25-20, 27-22 and 29-24 before holding strong the final possession of the half, rebounding a Maryland miss with a second left in a bit of foreshadowing. They carried a 31-24 lead into the intermission.
Walker and Tominaga, the only two players in double figures at the half, were the first to score for Nebraska out of the break. However, foul trouble — six in the first four minutes of the half — put Nebraska in danger as Griesel picked up his fourth and was subbed out of the game with just under 17 minutes remaining.
The Terrapins quickly took advantage, chopping away at Nebraska’s 36-27 lead with another 11-0 run and taking their first lead since the game’s opening minutes. That was part of a greater 23-6 run that put Maryland up by as much as eight points, 50-42, with seven minutes remaining. The Huskers went nearly eight minutes without a made shot during that span.
Suddenly a few steps behind the superior team, the Huskers could have wilted, if not in effort then in confidence. But they found the resolve in that moment to push forth.
“We’ve been here before,” Walker said postgame. “We’ve been in these situations before, but we know the weapons we got.”
Sam Hoiberg gave Nebraska a bit of life with a 3-pointer, just the team’s second of the game in 13 tries, to cut the deficit to five. Sophomore forward Blaise Keita, who hauled in eight rebounds, made a free throw to draw the Huskers nearer. Griesel then netted a pair to cement a 6-0 run that brought the Huskers within two points.
Two minutes later, he shook off a hard fall on the other end of the court to put in a driving layup and whittle Maryland’s lead down to 53-52 with 2:04 remaining. Senior guard Jahmir Young, Maryland’s leading scorer, put his team back ahead two possessions with an and-one before Tominaga made two sets of free throws, the latter of which came from a foul on the other end, to tie the game at 56-56 with just over one minute to go.
Young, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, then put the Terps back ahead with a clutch floater at the end of the shot clock. After struggling to get the ball inbounds before and after a timeout, Walker brought the ball back to the post and tied the game again with a driving layup to surpass 20 points.
Maryland advanced the ball across halfcourt before calling timeout. The Terrapins settled for a final shot possession similar to what Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn had with the game tied in the final moments last Saturday. Although, Young took his fadeaway from inside the arc. It missed all the same, and Pinnacle Bank Arena was sent into a frenzy as overtime commenced.
Then came Sam Hoiberg’s charge, and a 3-pointer from Tominaga, who tallied 20 points, gave the Huskers their first lead in some time. Young scored four straight points to put Maryland ahead including a dunk before the Nebraska defense set up, which put the Terrapins ahead by three points midway through the extra period. But just as they had around the same juncture in last weekend’s overtime win over Wisconsin, the Huskers took over.
“Really pleased with how our guys kept their composure, found a way to get back in it and made huge plays down the stretch,” Fred Hoiberg said postgame.
Walker made a pair of free throws, Keita took a charge on what would have been a made basket, and Griesel found his way in for an and-one lay-in to put Nebraska back ahead 65-64 with 1:24 left. Sam Hoiberg’s steals followed suit, resulting in an 8-0 run to finish the game and a third-straight victory for the Huskers.
If the game felt like deja vu, that’s because it was in some sense. Like the last team to fall at PBA (Wisconsin), Maryland entered with serious NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Terrapins appeared headed for tomorrow’s AP Top 25 following a Thursday win over No. 3 Purdue.
The Huskers handled Maryland’s press well, as they did in a win at Rutgers on Tuesday, and prevailed despite enduring their worst 3-point shooting game (3-of-16) in over a month. That was thanks partly to what was likely Nebraska’s best free throw shooting performance this season — 19-of-25. Walker, a 44% free throw shooter this season entering Sunday, made 9-of-11 as part of a performance in which he posted 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
“I’ve struggled from the free throw line all year,” Walker said. “And to come out here today and just have the confidence to knock those down late in the game when we needed them, I feel like that helped stay in the game.”
Griesel added 12 points despite playing in foul trouble, and Hoiberg posited nine points and six rebounds. The Huskers shot a modest 41% overall, but the Terrapins lagged behind at just 33%. Nebraska also finished with only 10 turnovers to the visitors’ 12.
The Huskers, winners of four of their past five against teams in consideration for the NCAA Tournament, haven’t lost on the home floor in nearly a month. Through those recent games, the Huskers have built a postseason resume of their own, one that features a third Quad 1 win after Sunday. They’ve done much of their work after losing two starters to season-ending injuries.
“A lot of people were saying when we had the injuries what could have been, and my message to the guys was ‘what could still be,’’ Fred Hoiberg said.
The Huskers, who were once as many as three games under .500, got back to surface level as they improved to 14-14 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play with the victory. They’ll have a break before Minnesota, last in the Big Ten standings, visits Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 25.