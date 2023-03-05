Freshman guard Sam Hoiberg made another key defensive play in clutch time on Sunday, a feat that’s become commonplace for the walk-on in recent weeks, this time within the imposing confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That helped Nebraska, a double-digit underdog, upset the Hawkeyes on Senior Day.
With his team holding a four-point advantage in a game it led for just a third of the 40 minutes, the coach’s son took a charge with 16 seconds remaining. That came moments after he made the front end of a one-and-one at the free throw line to give Nebraska the two-possession advantage. But any purveyor of the Hawkeyes’ recent home exploits knew that was hardly a safe distance.
Although he missed the free throw that ensued, his nine points on 2-of-3 shooting from distance was enough to help Nebraska over the finish line to its ninth Big Ten win, most in a half-decade.
From the tip, Nebraska eschewed its usual slow start for eyebrow-raising marksmanship, setting a precedent for what was its best shooting performance of the season.
The Huskers made their first four shots and four of their first five 3-pointers, including two from freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence, as they jumped to an early 18-9 lead. Despite a slow-shooting start, Iowa hung around by virtue of its dominance on the offensive glass and generation of second-chance opportunities.
Within a few minutes, Iowa suddenly held a 21-18 lead after a 12-0 run off a trio of 3-pointers and an and-one. Three of those four buckets came off either second-chance looks or Nebraska turnovers. Iowa scored 17 of its first 28 points on second-chance opportunities.
The Hawkeyes held a narrow lead for the majority of the first half’s final 10 minutes, but the visitors wrestled back control briefly. A few sudden offensive rebounds for the Huskers led to a put-back from sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and a 3-pointer for senior guard Sam Griesel, one of a season-high three triples in the first half. He led the Huskers with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half.
However, he was outdone by Iowa junior forward Patrick McCaffery, who made five first-half 3-pointers, including two as part of a 10-1 run that put Iowa back ahead and sent the Hawkeyes to halftime with a 43-39 advantage.
The coach’s son and his elder brother, senior guard Connor McCaffery, had two of the Hawkeyes’ better performances on Senior Day. Patrick made a career-high 6-of-10 3-pointers for 23 points, and Connor neared a triple-double with eight points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists.
Nebraska senior forward Derrick Walker neared a triple-double himself as he scored nine and led the Huskers with 11 rebounds and eight assists. He was one of seven Huskers to score at least nine points.
The game continued in a similar fashion for much of the second half. Iowa maintained an early lead despite better shooting from the Huskers, but the Hawkeyes had five second-half offensive boards before the Huskers recorded any. Lawrence, who finished with 15 points to tie the career-high he set in the Huskers’ home finale, hit two more 3-pointers in the second half to keep Nebraska close.
Nebraska drew nearer with a bevy of mini-runs, tying the game at 51 apiece with 15 minutes remaining. They then fell victim to a 7-0 run, drew within one point and fell further back after another Patrick McCaffery 3-pointer. The Huskers took their first lead of the second half, 68-67, with just over eight minutes remaining thanks to a 5-0 spurt as Walker got to the free throw line again and Sam Hoiberg hit a 3-pointer.
The teams exchanged leads myriad times from there, but Nebraska never relinquished its lead once Lawrence canned his fifth 3-pointer to put his squad up 73-71 with just under six minutes left in the game.
As Iowa’s offense stalled, Nebraska sophomore guard CJ Wilcher, who scored 12 on 5-of-7 shooting, scored on three-straight possessions. The first came with a behind the back dribble to shed his defender before a lay-in. He scored the next possession as Nebraska beat the full-court press Iowa employed for much of the second half. Then, a 3-pointer put the Huskers up 80-75 with 2:33 left.
Nebraska handled the pressure well as it has much of the season and improved rebounding late in the second half. That was a necessary improvement, as junior guard Keisei Tominaga — Nebraska’s primary source of scoring during its recent hot streak — was held scoreless in the second period after an 11-point opening half.
The Hawkeyes made a pair of free throws to cut Nebraska’s lead to three points, but each team went scoreless for nearly a minute-and-a-half before Sam Hoiberg’s aforementioned pivotal free throw.
Nebraska shot 58.5% overall and made 14-of-26 3-pointers, a season-high in makes and 3-point percentage. Iowa shot just 36.5% overall, down from the first half, and 12-of-37 from distance but took 21 more shots than the Huskers by virtue of grabbing 21 offensive rebounds to Nebraska’s seven. The hosts also turned the ball over just six times, once in the second half, compared to 15 giveaways for Nebraska.
It was a role reversal for both teams, as Nebraska lost a halftime advantage against Michigan State on Tuesday when the Spartans produced their best 3-point shooting game of the season. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes came up lame down the stretch after overcoming a 13-point deficit late against the Spartans last weekend.
Star junior forward Kris Murray tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes but made just 3-of-13 3-pointers.
With the win — Nebraska has now won six of eight after a four-game January skid — the Huskers rise above the .500 mark again, finishing 16-15 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. They’ll resume play on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, as the No. 11 seed against last-place Minnesota. Nebraska is 2-0 against the Golden Gophers this season, although the two victories came by a combined 13 points.