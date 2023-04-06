Nebraska finished last season winning five of its last seven games, and ideally the Huskers would like to carry the strong finish into the start of next season. However, a large graduating class coupled with transfers and expired eligibility will leave Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg looking to the transfer portal this offseason for key contributors.
The Huskers’ recruiting class for 2023 will be made up of only one freshman after the decommitment of guard Chase Clemmons. Eli Rice from IMG Academy in Florida is currently the only high school senior committed to the program in a 2023 class that has been regarded as one of the weaker classes nationally in recent history. The Huskers are still on the recruiting trail, however, as they have still been in contact with prospects like recent Providence decommit Drew Fielder.
However, the Huskers will have a ton of competition for the remaining prospects left on the market. With the lack of incoming freshmen currently signed to join the Huskers next season, they will have to turn toward the transfer portal to fill the holes left by the departures from last year's roster.
Departures
Before we take a look at what the Huskers will be looking for in the portal, here is what they will be looking to replace. Nebraska will be losing senior guards Sam Griesel and Emmanuel Bandoumel and senior forward Derrick Walker to graduation. Walker led last year's team in every major statistical category per game last season besides steals, which Griesel led in.
The Huskers are also expected to lose a pair of redshirt freshmen to the transfer portal — 6-foot-6 freshman guard Denim Dawson and 7-foot forward Oleg Kojenets. Along with recruiting the portal, Hoiberg will also be aiming to recruit one of his own players back to Lincoln, as the roster’s most pivotal stay-or-go decision belongs to senior guard Keisei Tominaga. The Japan native has become a star in Lincoln as well as his home country, and the Huskers may have a hard time keeping Tominaga, especially considering the amount of earning potential he will have if he elects to go play overseas next year.
What will Nebraska be looking for?
With Griesel out of eligibility and Tominaga potentially gone next year, the Huskers will look to add at least one guard in the portal, as they could use a lead ball handler and another shooter. Another area of concern would be the post position, as Nebraska returns no traditional bigs and only one frontcourt player who averaged more than twelve minutes per game. Senior forward Juwan Gary, a former Alabama transfer, will likely start at one of the forward spots next season, but there are no other wings on the roster who logged significant minutes last season. The Huskers will likely look to add depth at that position through the portal as well. Here’s a breakdown of Nebraska’s transfer portal wishlist separated by position groupings.
Guards
Dream Scenario: Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)
One can dream, can’t they? Max Abmas is universally ranked as a top-five player in this year's transfer portal so far and would be an almost perfect fit at Nebraska. The Oral Roberts senior guard is an elite scorer who has the ability to get others involved as well. Last season, Abmas averaged 21.9 points per game, which made him the ninth-leading scorer in all of Division I men’s basketball. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds and four assists per game and has averaged at least 21 points per game for the past three seasons. Abmas’s ability to shoot the lights out could make him beloved by the Husker faithful, as he has shot over 36% from distance each of his four seasons in college.
Abmas is likely a pipe dream for the Huskers, as he is sure to be sought after by almost every major program in the nation who needs a guard and even some who don’t. If there is a perfect fit to fill the hole at lead guard for the Huskers this season, it would be Abmas. But the Huskers may well have to look elsewhere and expand their options for help at that spot.
Best Fit: Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga)
This is a name most Husker fans are familiar with, as the Huskers were somewhat involved in Sallis’ recruitment the first time around in 2021 but failed to make the former Millard North standout’s top-12 list. Sallis was one of the highest-rated players in history to come out of the state of Nebraska after leading Millard North to back-to-back state title game appearances and being named the state’s second-ever McDonald's All-American.
Nebraska ultimately lost out on the five-star in-state prospect who chose Gonzaga. At the time Sallis committed to the Bulldogs, he was the only guard in a class that included the top overall prospect — Chet Holmgren, currently of the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, in the middle of May, Gonzaga took a commitment from another highly touted guard in Nolan Hickman, who had been committed to the University of Kentucky, another school that had recruited Sallis out of high school. After their freshman seasons, Hickman and Sallis were joined by junior transfer guard Malachi Smith this past offseason, making the Zags’ already crowded backcourt even more competitive.
Last season, Sallis averaged 4.5 points per game as well as 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in about 17 minutes of play on average. While those numbers aren’t staggering, if he were to transfer to Nebraska, Sallis would see a significant role increase and an increase in production. At the very least, he should be able to transfer over his defensive prowess, which is what got him on the court at Gonzaga.
Nebraska’s Confirmed Guard Contacts:
Hoiberg has already started the process of reaching out to multiple guards in the transfer portal. Below is a confirmed list of guards the Huskers have reportedly contacted so far:
Kerr Kriisa (Arizona)
Taran Armstrong (California Baptist)
Joseph Girard III (Syracuse)
Chance McMillian (Grand Canyon)
Damian Dunn (Temple)
Jackson Paveletzke (Wofford)
Rickey Bradley Jr. (VMI)
Bijan Cortes (Oklahoma)
Javian McCollum (Siena)
Greg Dolan (Cornell)
Drake Allen (Southern Utah)
Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga)
Wings
Dream Scenario: Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado)
What would be a dream scenario for the Huskers would be an absolute nightmare for the rest of the Big Ten. Knecht is a 6-foot-6 sharpshooting wing who played the majority of his college career close to home at Northern Colorado. Knecht averaged a little over 20 points and seven rebounds per game last season on 47.9% shooting from the field and over 38% from distance.
The senior wing is more than just a shooter, however; if you cut on his highlights, you’ll see a slew of athletic finishes and dunks to go along with an extensive amount of shooting clips. Knecht is the type of player who can plug into almost any system and find a way to fit, due to his ability to score without needing the ball in his hands all the time. The Huskers are just one of many schools that have reached out to Knecht since he has put his name in the transfer portal and will have to ward off a whole host of blue bloods to gain Knecht’s services for next season.
Some of the schools that have reached out to the Colorado native include Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Gonzaga, UCLA, North Carolina and Oklahoma. One thing that Nebraska does have going for it in his recruitment is being the closest school to his hometown of Thornton, Colorado. The Huskers also will be able to offer Knecht a significant role on next year's team, as they currently have no clear cut starter on the roster at his position. Still, the Huskers will have their work cut out for them if they want to land the ninth-ranked transfer in the portal according to 247Sports.
Best Fit: Chris Ledlum (Harvard)
Next to Knecht, the next best option for the Huskers at the wing position would have to be the Ivy League’s Chris Ledlum. The Harvard graduate is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Crimson last season. Ledlum only shot a hair over 29 percent on 3-pointers last season, but one could attribute his subpar shooting numbers to his exorbitant amount of attempts. Last season Ledlum shot close to five 3-pointers per game — by far the most on his team.
Nebraska has reached out to Ledlum along with other schools such as Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, the latter of whom he has already scheduled an April 14 visit to. The Huskers’ pitch to Ledlum will be similar to the approach they’ll take with Knecht — offering a significant role and the opportunity to be a star at a higher-level program. Ledlum will likely be a tougher sell than Knecht, as Lincoln is not close to the wing’s hometown of Brooklyn. Another problem that the Huskers might run into in the recruitment process for both players is that they are both going to be fifth-year seniors who have led their team before. With only one year left of eligibility, both players could be looking for opportunities to win big in March, which Nebraska has not proven capable of before.
Nebraska’s Confirmed Wing Contacts:
The Huskers have been in contact with several wings in the transfer portal already. There is no clear theme to the list of wings that the Huskers have contacted thus far, but the diversity in the different types of players would lead one to believe that Nebraska may bring in more than one wing from the portal. Below is a full list of players that Nebraska has been confirmed to have made contact with:
Jamison Battle (Minnesota)
Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado)
Teafale Lenard Jr. (MTSU)
Brice Williams (Charlotte)
Chris Ledlum (Harvard)
Jace Carter (University of Illinois-Chicago)
Ismael Massoud (Kansas State)
James White (Ole Miss)
Steele Venters (Eastern Washington)
Bigs
Dream Scenario: Kel’el Ware (Oregon)
Landing Ware would arguably be the biggest get of Hoiberg’s time at Nebraska. According to 247Sports, Ware, a five-star last recruiting cycle, is the top transfer available this offseason. The North Little Rock, Arkansas native is a 7-foot center who has a skill set that would be a dream fit in Hoiberg's system. The Nebraska head coach is well-known for not preferring the traditional plodding big man, often opting instead to sacrifice a size advantage in favor of a skill and mobility advantage. A prime example of Hoiberg’s coaching philosophy is the All-Big Ten season Walker was able to have for the Huskers at only 6-foot-9. Kel’el Ware offers the intersection of size and mobility and has the ability to stretch the floor like a wing as well as protect the rim like a traditional big.
While Ware would be a great fit anywhere, including Nebraska, there are some questions coaches have to consider before bringing him onto their roster next season. Last year, the Oregon big man averaged just 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds and only 45% from the floor in just 15 minutes per game last season, despite being a top-10 recruit. However, his per 40 numbers look drastically different, at 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and a little over 1 assists per game per 40 minutes of play. This will be the best selling point the Huskers have to offer along with making Ware the star of the show next year.
The Huskers will have a boat load of competition for Ware’s talents next year. The Arkansas native has heard from most blue blood programs, especially in the eastern part of the country. Nebraska has not reached out yet, but it does seem like Ware’s recruitment is one that will not be rushed, leaving the Huskers plenty of time if they were to get involved.
Best Fit: John Hugley IV (Pittsburgh)
The last time Hugley IV played a full season, he was Pitt's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging almost 15 points and just under eight rebounds per game. Hugley IV sat out the majority of last season for the Panthers to focus on his mental health and to rehabilitate an injury. In games he did play, he averaged eight points and a little under four rebounds.
The 6-foot-9 frontcourt player is built similarly to Walker and could have a similar impact from a scoring and rebounding aspect. However, Hugley is not the perfect Walker replacement, as he lacks Walker’s knack for getting his teammates involved.
The Cleveland native would be a great fit for the Huskers if he could return to how he played during the 2021-22 season. The Huskers have reached out to Hugley and seem to be in a good position in his recruitment, as they have scheduled a visit for April 17-19 according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Nebraska will be in a battle with numerous other suitors in Hugley’s recruitment, as he has reportedly also set up a visit with West Virginia and a Zoom call with Butler. Hugley has also been in contact with schools like Michigan, Maryland, Oregon, Wisconsin and Iowa State, among others. However, the Huskers may be able to offer him a larger role than many of their competing suitors.
Nebarska’s Confirmed Big Contacts:
With no clear solution down low, at least one replacement big man is the biggest need that Hoiberg will look to fill in the portal. Nebraska has cast a wide net while contacting big men, and the Huskers’ list of confirmed contacted players include players that may be a little lesser known to the average fan but can still be impactful for the Huskers next season. Below is a list of big men Nebraska has contacted thus far:
Josh Cohen (St. Francis)
Joel Soriano (St. John’s)
Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech)
John Hugley IV (Pittsburgh)
Nelly Junior Joseph (Iona)
Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky)
Rienk Mast (Bradley)
Jonathan Beagle (Albany)
Will Shaver (UNC)
First commit for Hubert Davis
Sydney Curry (Louisville)
Langston Wilson (Washington)
Micah Handlogten (Marshall)