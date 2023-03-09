Chicago — Nebraska’s season likely came to a sudden end on Wednesday in a game that was surprising not just for its outcome but for how it arrived at its conclusion. The Huskers fell 78-75 to Minnesota, the league’s worst team and one the Huskers beat twice this season.
The Huskers had several chances late to take over a game in which they trailed for nearly 30 minutes.
“Unfortunately we just could not quite get over the hump,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “We got that thing to one (point) like four times, we just could not quite get it over the hump.”
Nebraska trailed by a couple possessions for much of the second half but caught a break when the Golden Gophers’ second-leading scorer, junior forward Jamison Battle, fouled out with nine minutes remaining.
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson received a technical foul immediately after, and Nebraska was sent to the free throw line twice in one trip. Senior guard Sam Griesel and junior guard Keisei Tominaga each made a pair to cut the deficit to 60-57. Minnesota junior guard Ta’lon Cooper made a 3-pointer, but Tominaga, who tallied 23 points, answered with one of his own on the other end. Griesel followed suit with a hook shot to cut the deficit to a single point.
But Minnesota made a 3-pointer and went up five a minute later. Tominaga brought it back to three with a putback. Minnesota looked primed to give Nebraska another opportunity until sophomore guard CJ Wilcher was called for a foul as Minnesota freshman forward Jaden Henley launched a desperation 3-pointer to beat the shot clock. He made all three free throws to put his team ahead 73-67 with a 3:22 to go.
Griesel scored four consecutive points from there to bring the Huskers back within a score. The Golden Gophers faltered and Nebraska had arguably its two best opportunities of the night to seize control but was called for offensive fouls on consecutive possessions within the final two minutes.
The Huskers were forced to play the foul game on the other end from there, and Cooper — a 59% free throw shooter entering the game — made 6-of-8 down the stretch and 8-of-10 for the game. Even so, Nebraska kept itself in position to strike. Griesel rebounded a missed free throw from Cooper in the final ten seconds and floored it to the other side of the court before the ball was knocked out of bounds. After review, the initial call in favor of Nebraska was overturned and the Golden Gophers took control with a second remaining.
Nebraska fouled immediately and granted itself one final chance as the Gophers missed the first free throw and made the second. Griesel found Tominaga near midcourt for a potential tying heave, but the ball hit off the back of the rim and effectively ended the Huskers’ short stay in the Windy City.
Despite Nebraska jumping out to an 8-0 lead, Hoiberg thought his team came out flat, as it soon fell behind 18-16, a lead Minnesota never relinquished.
Minnesota went scorched earth on the United Center nets for much of the first half and the start of the second, hitting 15 of its last 21 shots before the break and 58% overall across the first period. The Golden Gophers held steady after taking their initial lead, but an 8-3 spurt from Nebraska, sparked by freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence’s third 3-pointer of the first half, cut the deficit to 37-33 at halftime.
The Gophers hardly slowed down out of the break, scoring twice before the Huskers did and soon extending their lead to double digits. The Huskers parried, setting themselves up for the aforementioned momentum-shifting opportunities, but couldn’t convert.
Griesel finished with 16 points, all in the second half, to go with 12 rebounds and four assists. Lawrence and senior forward Derrick Walker added 12 points apiece, and the latter tallied a team-high five assists.
“The leadership of these two guys specifically on my right (Walker and Griesel) did for this group and what they did to flip the narrative of this program, I can’t say enough how much that means to all of us and the program and what that can do for our future,” Hoiberg said.
Junior forward Dawson Garcia paced Minnesota with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Cooper tallied 16 points and 12 assists. The Golden Gophers came back to earth a bit, finishing with a 52% conversion rate to Nebraska’s 44%
The Huskers fall back to .500 for the umpteenth time this season at 16-16 overall. They will await to hear their postseason fate, but an NIT bid appears unlikely in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s result. Even so, the Huskers had a successful season by most standards, winning nine Big Ten games for the first time since 2017-18 and snagging four Quad 1 wins.
“With what this group did and for me personally why I came here, it’s more of a smile because it happened,” Griesel said postgame.
The game may mark the end of Griesel’s and Walker’s collegiate careers, as both are on their final year of eligibility. Tominaga, in his fourth year of college basketball across the JUCO and NCAA Division I levels, will also have a decision to make. He could return for a fifth year of eligibility or pursue professional options, likely in his home country of Japan. He said postgame that he’s still undecided on his future.
“Keisei, this stretch he’s had has been an absolute joy to be a part of,” Hoiberg said.