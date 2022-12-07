Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana.
The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start
The first ten minutes of the game proved a nightmare for Nebraska. The Huskers looked sloppy in the offensive zone and couldn’t find any shred of rhythm. They mustered just five points through the first nine minutes, as Indiana easily built a 20-5 lead.
Senior forward Derrick Walker, who dominated the paint in Nebraska’s previous three victories, didn’t score his first basket until 9:20 remained in the first half. Matched up with Jackson-Davis, Walker had a poor outing for his standards — 11 points and five rebounds. He all but disappeared in the second half, attempting just one field goal.
Senior guard Sam Griesel, a pivotal part of the Huskers’ recent success, missed the contest due to illness. They missed him dearly.
Nebraska began to claw back into the game, but Indiana matched blow-for-blow. The deficit remained around 15 points for most of the first half, but the Huskers’ offense slowly began to find its footing. They settled in for the remainder of the contest, but the early deficit proved too great an obstacle to overcome.
The Huskers finally scored on back-to-back possessions with 5:44 left in the first half and extended it into a crucial 9-2 run. Senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel hit a 3-pointer to shrink Indiana’s lead to eight, but junior guard Trey Galloway answered right back with a 3-pointer of his own. Galloway and sophomore guard Tamar Bates complemented Jackson-Davis to perfection, shooting a combined 9-14 from behind the arc. Jackson-Davis made headlines with his triple-double, but it was Galloway and Bates who buried Nebraska with 39 points between them.
Both sides struggled to score in the final minutes of the first half, but poor shot selection by the Huskers cost them opportunities to shrink Indiana’s advantage. Walker finally found some production, scoring nine points in the first half.
Nebraska had an opportunity to take the last shot before halftime and go into the break trailing by single digits, but a poor Bandoumel pass turned into a fastbreak dunk at the other end. The Hoosiers took a 39-26 lead into the half.
It was the C.J. Wilcher show for Nebraska in the second half. The sophomore guard single-handedly kept the Huskers in the game, scoring 13 of Nebraska’s first 15 points of the half. Wilcher was one of just two Huskers to score more than four points in the second half, adding 17 to bump his total to 22 on the night. He jump-started a 6-0 Husker run out of halftime to narrow Nebraska’s deficit to seven, 39-32.
But as it did all night, Indiana answered. Galloway capped off a 9-2 Hoosier run with a 3-pointer to extend their lead back to 48-34 with 14:54 remaining in the contest. Wilcher gave Nebraska one last gasp of air as he scored seven unanswered points to narrow Indiana’s lead to seven once again. That was as close as it would get, though.
The Hoosiers rattled off a seemingly nonchalant 14-0 run in less than four minutes, all but putting the game away. They could not miss from behind the arc, drilling four straight 3-pointers including two from Bates. As a team, Indiana shot 44% from 3-point range, a stark contrast to Nebraska’s 26% clip from deep.
Despite trailing by as much as 21, the Huskers never surrendered but couldn't get within striking distance. A better start may have changed the script of the contest, but Griesel’s absence disrupted the Huskers' flow. They garnered just four points off the bench and four points on second-chance opportunities. Junior guard Keisei Tominaga, an excellent sixth-man thus far this season, was forced into a starting role and struggled early. Nebraska was -16 when he was on the court in the first half, and he scored all 11 of his points in garbage time.
The Hoosiers fed Jackson-Davis down the stretch, and Nebraska couldn't prevent him from nabbing a 10th assist to secure the triple-double. Off the back of continued success from 3-point range, Indiana coasted to a comfortable 81-65 win.
Nebraska will return home for its third-straight ranked matchup, this time against No. 4 Purdue, on Saturday, Dec. 20.