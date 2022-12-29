On Thursday, Nebraska achieved a feat that harkened back to sunnier days and hints at a return to quasi-relevance for this team.
The Huskers beat Iowa and Creighton in the same season for the first time since 2018-19. Prior to that, the last time they had done so was in 2010-11.
The Huskers led for the final 37 minutes in a 66-50 win over the Hawkeyes. Not only did they snap a four-game losing streak to Iowa, but they held the visitors to their lowest scoring output of the season by over 10 points. And they did so in front of a sellout crowd, no less.
“That’s what this team is built on, is a defensive identity, and they bought into it,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame.
The 2018-19 group achieved the rivalry sweep before injuries caused the bottom to fall out on Tim Miles’ last Husker team, one that entered the season with considerable expectations. Those expectations aren’t present for this year’s team, which likely just needs to prove competitive against a tough schedule for head coach Fred Hoiberg to keep his job. They’ve done that and more thus far, and a stout defense gives the Huskers a chance to be a factor, for the first time since Miles was coach, in a deep Big Ten.
Nebraska did its damage early in each half, and while it would be unfair to say it simply held on for dear life after getting ahead — as the Nebraska football team did in its win over Iowa — their momentum stalled once the lead ballooned.
The Hawkeyes drew first blood after Nebraska missed its first four shots, but the home team soon embarked on a 9-0 run. Senior forward Derrick Walker scored Nebraska’s first four points, then senior guard Sam Griesel added the next five with a reverse layup and a transition 3-pointer.
Iowa closed the gap to 9-8 before Nebraska embarked on a decisive 20-0 run that spanned over eight minutes that saw six different Huskers score, displaying their balance.
“It’s a completely different group,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said postgame of this year’s Huskers. “These guys are playing like a team, they’re playing together. When you see that many guys in double figures, there’s no selfishness.”
Down 29-8 with just under six minutes remaining in the half and his team shooting an unsightly 3-of-28, McCaffery called a timeout. Immediately after, the Hawkeyes made back-to-back 3-pointers to open an 8-0 run. That was part of a greater 16-4 run in which junior forward Kris Murray poured in 10 points and Iowa got the deficit down to single-digits — 33-24.
It was a mostly poor end to the first half for Nebraska after a torrid start, but it ended with a banked-in 3-pointer from junior forward Juwan Gary that pushed the lead back to 12 going into the locker room.
“The thing I love about Juwan is that he gives you a little bit of everything,” Hoiberg said.
Gary then started the second half off with an off-balance shot inside. That sparked a 9-2 spurt as Nebraska scored on its first four possessions of the half, bookended by makes from Gary, who finished with a team-high 14 points with nine rebounds. That run set the tone that, despite Walker picking up his third foul at the start of the second half, Nebraska’s lukewarm finish to the first half would not be carried over. At least, not right away.
“I was just playing within the offense,” Gary said postgame. “....I just give credit to all my teammates.”
Up 47-28, Nebraska allowed a score, then set off on another 9-2 run that offered the biggest lead of the night — 56-32. A key part of that stretch was a 3-pointer from Gary, followed by a thunderous dunk from him 35 seconds later.
That insulation proved enough even as the Huskers suffered a scoring drought that spanned seven minutes, ending at the five-minute mark. As a result of that cold streak, Nebraska’s starters played nearly the entirety of the game — four Huskers logged 30 minutes with three over 35 — with Iowa trimming the lead slightly, to 15 points.
The Huskers were able to maintain their lead and bleed the clock with an improved offensive rebounding output in the second half. They went from losing 9-2 on the offensive glass in the first half to winning 12-8 in the second, extending several possessions when they couldn’t knock down shots.
Nebraska finished with all five starters in double figures. Griesel poured in 10 of his 12 points in the first half and led the team in rebounds and assists (10 and five). Sophomore guard CJ Wilcher tallied 13 points and three assists as he made 3-of-6 3-pointers. Walker added 10 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel contributed 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Murray led the Hawkeyes with 17 points — 13 of which came in the first half — and eight rebounds. Senior forward Filip Rebraca added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa.
The Huskers, predictably modest in attempts from beyond the arc, made a respectable 8-of-22 3-pointers, while Iowa sunk just 7-of-28. The Hawkeyes, the Big Ten’s highest-scoring team, shot just 26% overall compared to Nebraska’s 41%, and the latter mark dropped measurably late in the game.
Turnovers were Nebraska’s biggest issue, as it was sometimes flummoxed by Iowa’s full-court pressure and Big Ten-leading tempo. The Huskers turned the ball over eight times in the first half and 14 times over the course of the game compared to Iowa’s six. The Hawkeyes are one of the least mistake-prone teams in the country, but Nebraska’s defense clearly affected and contributed to a cold shooting night as Nebraska stayed afloat despite a cold stretch and its own miscues.
“We kept defending and that was what we talked about in the huddle, ‘we’re gonna win this game on defense and energy,’” Hoiberg said.
The victory was Nebraska’s first in Big Ten play this season and improves the Huskers to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Huskers will return to action after the New Year next Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Michigan State, and won’t be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena until Jan. 10.