Nebraska was three points away from pulling off the ultimate upset the last time it faced off against then-undefeated Purdue. But in that showdown, the Huskers had home-court advantage and all of their starters were present.
They didn’t have such fortune this time around, and it showed.
Nebraska fell to the Boilermakers on the road 73-55 as it played without a pair of its starters on Friday. Senior guard Sam Griesel and junior forward Juwan Gary both sat out due to injury. The Huskers missed both dearly. This marked Griesel’s second missed game due to injury, the first being a 81-65 loss to Indiana in early December.
Purdue’s 3-point and free throw shooting were the key factors to its win. The Boilermakers went 11-of-29 from beyond the arc and 16-of-20 from the free throw line. Nebraska went 7-of-16 in 3-point shooting and just 2-of-3 from free throw shooting. Purdue also outrebounded the Huskers 38-19. That marked a season-low rebounding total for Nebraska, with its previous low being 25 in the aforementioned loss to Indiana.
“We didn’t have our two best rebounders with Sam and Juwan out of the lineup,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “Purdue beat us up on the glass and got into our body too much. But you’re missing two guys in that category.”
Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer delivered another career game against Nebraska. In the first matchup, Loyer finished with a game-high 22 points. Tonight, Loyer dropped 27 points, with 18 of them coming from 3-point range.
Senior forward Derrick Walker and junior guard Keisei Tominaga led the charge for the Huskers. The two combined for 35 points in the game, with Walker scoring 19 points and Tominaga contributing 16.
“If you can look each other in the eye and say you gave a great effort, played as hard as you possibly can, then you can live with the result,” Hoiberg said. “I thought our guys played with great effort tonight.”
Purdue went for the throat right out of the gate, scoring its first 15 points from beyond the arc through the first 10 minutes. Loyer delivered 12 of those points off of seven 3-point attempts. Nebraska was lucky to have a shot go in, as it went 4-of-12 during the Boilermakers’ early run. However, Walker scored 13 points throughout the first half, keeping Nebraska in the fight facing a manageable deficit.
“I thought he [Walker] got us off to that good start in the first half,” Hoiberg said. “He was the only one who had any type of rhythm going on the offensive end. Our guys did a good job screening and getting him open.”
But Purdue didn’t cease fire with its attacks, never letting the lead fall below five points. Junior center Zach Edey was the workhorse in the final minutes of the first half, closing out with seven points to give Purdue a 35-24 lead going into the locker room. Edey finished the game with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Boilermakers picked up where they left off in the second half, unleashing a swift 11-0 run in the first four minutes. That extinguished any hopes of the Huskers clawing their way back, and they trailed by as much as 22 points.
“Unfortunately, we did not get off to good starts in either half,” Hoiberg said. “They scored a lot of their points from three and we wanted to take away the paint. We outscored them 20-18 in the paint, but they got hot from the 3-point line. But, the start to both halves is what did us in.”
The Huskers fell to 9-9 on the season with the loss and 2-5 in the Big Ten. The loss adds to an ever-growing collection of major defeats for Nebraska, with Friday’s defeat serving as its eighth double-digit loss of the season. The Huskers’ nine wins do contain major milestones — Iowa and Creighton. But the final 13 games include 12 teams who rank higher than Nebraska in the conference standings. If the Huskers want to finish out the season strong, they’ll need to find a way to pull off a few more upsets.