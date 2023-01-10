One of the two teams facing off in Lincoln on Tuesday night would string a pair of conference wins together and rise toward the middle of the conference’s standings.
That team wasn’t Nebraska.
Illinois’ high-ceiling — the Illini boast a trio of four-star freshmen, a pair of high-impact transfers and three top-15 wins — shone through despite a spirited Husker defensive effort early. Nebraska couldn’t find the offensive output it enjoyed in a weekend win at Minnesota.
“For whatever reason, after losses we’re bouncing back with good effort,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “After wins, we’re just not handling it the right way.”
Truthfully, the Fighting Illini weren’t shooting much better over the course of the game. They finished with a shooting percentage of 45.9% compared to Nebraska’s 37%, but the two teams were in mediocre-shooting lockstep for the majority of the contest.
Both teams struggled to connect on their early attempts, as the Fighting Illini missed their first four shots and Nebraska its first five. The first half, and much of the game, was colored by fouls. Both teams racked up penalties aplenty, with 12 each before halftime. Illinois started with three before the Huskers committed any, but that flipped as three straight trips to the free-throw line gave the visitors a 5-2 lead.
Both teams were shooting a twin percentage of 12.5% nearly six minutes into the game before Illinois embarked on a 9-0 run to take a 14-7 lead.
The Huskers hung close for much of the first half, but senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr.’s first 3-pointer of the game gave Illinois a 25-17 lead. He made another a minute later, and despite Nebraska finding a couple offensive responses, Illinois took a double-digit lead, 34-23, into halftime.
Senior forward Derrick Walker, the Huskers’ leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half as he picked up two early fouls and finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting. He struggled against 6-foot-9, 270-pound Illini forward Dain Dainja, who tallied three of Illinois’ seven blocks and boasts a 7-foot-7 wingspan. Nebraska managed just two blocks.
“I feel good about Derrick (no matter) whoever’s guarding him,” Hoiberg said. “We couldn’t get around them, couldn’t get over the top.”
Nebraska brought an inspired effort to the start of the second half despite being without junior forward Juwan Gary, a key starter who left late in the first half with a shoulder injury.
The Huskers opened the half on a 6-0 run to cut their deficit to five points and force an Illinois timeout. Sophomore guard CJ Wilcher notched four of those points with a pair of reverse layups and scored six of the Huskers’ first eight points of the half.
Illinois, however, provided a response on a night when Nebraska had few. The Illini got their lead back to double digits, as forward Coleman Hawkins scored five unanswered points. That was part of a larger 14-2 run that pushed Illinois ahead by 17.
After falling behind by 20, sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach scored eight unanswered points to trim Illinois’ lead to 55-43 with nine minutes remaining. The Huskers got as close as 10 after a Breidenbach 3-pointer and an and-one from Walker.
But any idea of a comeback evaporated immediately after, as Nebraska went scoreless for the final six minutes. Meanwhile, Illinois made eight of its final nine shots to end on a 17-1 run and win 76-50.
Beyond the aforementioned shooting differential, Nebraska also struggled with turnovers (committing 17 to Illinois’ 11) and was beaten on the glass. Consequently, Illinois scoring more on fast break and second-chance opportunities, and its superior overall shooting, led to the relative blowout final score.
“The two basics that we had to execute tonight to have a chance to win the game was taking care of the basketball and rebounding the ball and playing with physicality,” Hoiberg said. “And I thought they (Illinois) were clearly the better team in both those areas.”
Senior forward Sam Griesel led the Huskers with 12 points, nine of which came in the first half. Breidenbach, with 11 points in 13 minutes, was the only other Nebraska player who scored in double figures.
Shannon Jr. tallied game-highs in points (25), rebounds (11) and steals (four) to go with four assists.
Nebraska falls to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play with the loss, while the Illini rise to 11-5 and 2-3. The Huskers have quite likely their most difficult game of the season ahead of them, as they visit No. 3 Purdue on Friday.