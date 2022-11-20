Last Thursday, Nebraska men’s basketball led St. John’s at halftime before falling apart in the second half and losing in dominant fashion. On Sunday, the roles were reversed as the Huskers trailed at the break before dismantling its opponent — Arkansas Pine-Bluff — in the second half en route to an 82-58 victory.
The game looked to be a blowout early after Nebraska came out firing. Junior forward Juwan Gary started the scoring for the Huskers with a 3-pointer on the opening possession and followed it up with another on Nebraska’s next trip down the court, giving the Huskers a 6-0 early lead.
Gary provided most of Nebraska’s offensive production early, scoring 10 of its first 14 points. The Huskers jumped out to a 20-8 lead after nine minutes of play and looked to be in complete control. However, rather than extending its lead, Nebraska began to trade buckets with the Golden Lions.
Following the second TV timeout, three made free throws from freshman guard Zach Reinhart narrowed the Husker lead to 20-11. They were Reinhart’s first points of the game but certainly wouldn't be the last. He spearheaded an Arkansas Pine-Bluff comeback, burning Nebraska for 17 points in the first half while shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field and sinking four 3-pointers.
Nebraska sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach did his best to stave off the Golden Lion rally, scoring 10 points over a six-minute stretch. The Huskers retained a healthy lead for the majority of the first 15 minutes, but it began to fall apart as the clock wound down. Nebraska held a 30-20 advantage with 6:48 left in the first half before Arkansas Pine-Bluff composed a 19-6 run that gave it a slim halftime lead.
Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher was the only Husker to score during that stretch, a swift reversal from the well-rounded effort Nebraska started the game with. His six points came on two 3-pointers that were immediately answered at the opposite end by the Golden Lions. That was a theme for much of the first half — Arkansas Pine-Bluff always had a response. It prevented Nebraska from running away with the game and even gave the Golden Lions a lead for 5:11 of game time.
Nebraska led for the entirety of the first half, until its final moments when graduate senior guard Shaun Doss Jr. heaved up a 3-pointer at the top of the key. It landed as time expired, sending Nebraska into the break trailing 39-36.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff came out of halftime with the same momentum. Graduate senior forward Chris Greene hit a three for the first points of the half and extended the Golden Lions’ lead to 42-36. They would push their advantage to as much as eight, but it soon came crashing down.
“I knew it would be a battle,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “That certainly showed in the first half when [Arkansas Pine-Bluff] got hot. I thought our rotations were slow… second half we completely flipped it.”
Nebraska quickly rattled off an 8-0 run to tie the game 44-44 and didn’t take its foot off the gas. Doss Jr. responded with a 3-pointer to end the run, but that would be the last time the Golden Lions led. A few possessions later, Wilcher nabbed a steal, ran the length of the court and scored to give Nebraska a 48-47 lead with 14:28 remaining in the game. The Huskers never trailed again.
Nebraska outscored Arkansas Pine-Bluff 46-19 in the second half on its way to a dominant victory. The Huskers began to play far more physically, largely thanks to sophomore forward Blaise Keita, who put on a show in the paint. He notched 13 points and seven rebounds in the second half alone, a vast improvement over his one point and three rebounds in the first. Keita threw down two monstrous dunks that electrified Pinnacle Bank Arena and all but put the game away.
“He was huge for us,” senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel said of Keita postgame. “He was being more physical, and we asked him to do that. We told him ‘you need to control the paint’, and that’s exactly what he did.”
The Huskers scored 24 points in the paint in the second half and combined for 23 rebounds.
Guards junior Keisei Tominaga and senior Sam Greisel both stepped up as well after combining for zero points in the first half. Tominaga scored seven points in just eight minutes on the court, including a signature 3-pointer that pushed Nebraska’s lead to 63-51 and forced a Golden Lion timeout. Greisel finished the second half with seven points and four assists.
Nebraska’s defensive adjustment proved essential in the victory. Reinhart, who was seemingly unstoppable in the first half, didn’t score a single point in the second. The Huskers forced 18 turnovers in both halves but scored 17 points off them in the second compared to only eight in the first. The Golden Lions shot 32% from the field and 25% from distance in the second, a huge dropoff from their 48% and 66% first-half clips, respectively.
“Coming into halftime, we told each other like, ‘hey, they are feeling way too comfortable out there,’” Bandoumel said. “We had to disrupt the rhythm that they had.”
Gary led Nebraska in scoring with 17 points, but Keita, Wilcher and Breidenbach all scored in the double digits. Six total Huskers scored at least seven points as Nebraska shot 54% from the field and 37% from behind the arc.
“I’m really pleased with that second-half effort,” Hoiberg said. “A lot we can take from that. We gotta start playing 40 minutes if we want a chance to win consistently.”
Nebraska moves to 3-1 with the win ahead of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida where it will play three games in four days.