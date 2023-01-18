It took until the buzzer, but Nebraska eked out yet another high-caliber win on Wednesday. The Huskers defeated Ohio State 63-60 in a war of attrition thanks to a strong second half and key contributions from usual rotational players.
It was ugly early — for both teams. The first 20 minutes of action brought a slugfest and an abundance of missed shots. Neither team shot above 30% from the field in the first half, and they combined for just 17 field goals. The 3-point line proved a daunting foe as only 3-of-21 combined shots from behind the arc found the bottom of the net.
“It was a rock fight out there, and the ball wasn’t going through the hoop on either side,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “But we didn’t hang our heads. We were missing some really good looks out there, and I thought we kept guarding.”
The Huskers took an early lead — a feat they haven’t accomplished often this year — and maintained it for nearly the entire first half. Five minutes before halftime, Nebraska led by a slim 14-13 margin, as those in attendance looked to be in for an extremely low-scoring night.
In the waning minutes of the first period, Nebraska had two consecutive trips down the floor in which the crowd in attendance strongly expressed its belief that a Buckeye foul was warranted, but no whistle was blown. After Ohio State failed to score on either of their resulting possessions, junior guard Keisei Tominaga hit a layup and was fouled in the process, sending Pinnacle Bank Arena into a frenzy. He made the and-one free throw to give the Huskers a 17-13 lead. Missed opportunities were a theme for the Buckeyes throughout the contest.
Senior guard Sam Griesel scored another and-one layup on Nebraska’s next possession, extending its lead to 19-13 — the largest of the night thus far — but missed the resulting free throw.
Ohio State’s leading scorer, freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, finally got on the board with 4:08 left in the first half after missing his first eight shots. This sparked a 9-2 Buckeye run, with seven points coming from Sensabaugh, over the remainder of the first half. Nebraska trailed 22-21 at halftime as Ohio State held its first lead since going up 2-0.
The Huskers retook their lead out of the break, but the Buckeyes answered with five straight points to go up 27-23 with 17:25 remaining, their largest lead of the night. Two Griesel free throws knotted the score up at 27-27, but after Walker missed an emphatic dunk attempt, Ohio State senior guard Sean McNeil drilled a 3-pointer at the other end. The Buckeyes found themselves ahead 32-27 with 16:10 left in the second half.
In a similar position to where Nebraska’s opponents have run away with leads this year, the Huskers answered with a run of their own. Tominaga drilled a 3-pointer before Griesel immediately followed with another. That put Nebraska back in front 33-32 with 15:12 remaining.
Griesel wasn’t finished, though. He hit another and-one layup and the ensuing free throw to cap off a 9-1 run for Nebraska which gave it a 36-33 lead with 14:36 remaining. But the Huskers failed to turn this surge of momentum into a larger lead and soon trailed once again, 36-38, after a pair of Buckeye layups.
An offensive foul call on Nebraska brought tensions to a boil, earning Hoiberg a technical foul and the Buckeyes a trip to the free-throw line. McNeil missed both, however, and an Ohio State offensive foul returned the ball to the Huskers without any damage done.
“We liked it,” redshirt freshman guard Denim Dawson said of the technical foul on Hoiberg. “Coach showing his emotions helped us. We huddled up and were like alright, ‘The game is not going how we want. Calls are getting missed, but we said we were gonna win this no matter what.’”
In just his second career start, Dawson, filling in for the injured junior forward Juwan Gary, made multiple highlight reel-worthy plays. A beautiful reverse layup gave the Huskers their lead back, 43-42, with 10:55 left to play. Dawson, who finished with seven points and a career-high eight rebounds, should have more play-making opportunities down the stretch, as Gary will miss the rest of the season, Hoiberg said.
When senior forward Derrick Walker picked up his fourth foul with over 11 minutes remaining in the contest, multiple Nebraska bench players were forced into critical minutes in a back-and-forth contest. Instead of collapsing — as the Huskers have done in Walker’s absence multiple times this season — some unusual suspects stepped up in a big way.
A lineup featuring the likes of Dawson, redshirt freshman forward OIeg Kojenets and freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence, all of whom average under 12 minutes of playing time, kept the pressure on the Buckeyes. After being tied with Ohio State 45-45, the three combined for seven straight Husker points to give themselves a 52-49 lead with 7:55 left in the half.
Senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel grabbed a steal on an ensuing Buckeye possession and scored in transition, extending Nebraska’s lead to 54-49. Bandoumel scored four more critical points down the stretch to keep the Husker’s lead at a comfortable margin.
Holding onto a two-possession advantage late, Nebraska could taste its third Big Ten victory of the season. The Buckeyes, however, gave themselves a chance despite trailing 61-55 with under 40 seconds left.
Sensabaugh drilled a corner 3-pointer with a defender draped all over him to narrow the Husker advantage to 61-58. Then Tominaga, who had been perfect from the line this season, made just one of two free-throw attempts and surrendered a foul at the other end. McNeil went to the line once again but hit both tries this time around, bringing the Buckeyes within two, 62-60, with 10 seconds remaining.
Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher made his first trip to the line with a chance to, essentially, ice the game. He only made one free throw, though, and Ohio State had one last chance to tie trailing by three.
Despite a Nebraska attempt to foul, McNeil got a solid look from 3-point range but missed the potential tying shot. The ball fell harmlessly to the hardwood as the buzzer sounded, signaling a 63-60 Nebraska victory.
It was truly an all-hands-on-deck approach for the Huskers, but it paid off. Though only Griesel and Tominaga scored in double digits, contributions from the rest of the team resulted in a 42-point second half in which Nebraska shot 54% from the field and 57% from behind the arc.
“We got a nice rhythm in the second half,” Hoiberg said. “Having a 42-point half will hopefully help us have confidence on that end to string together 40 minutes. But I thought we had good looks.”
With the win, Nebraska improved to 10-9 overall on the year and 3-5 in the Big Ten. The Huskers jumped Ohio State in the conference standings, as well as Maryland and Indiana, up to 10th. They will look to build off of the victory against Penn State on Saturday.