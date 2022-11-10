Nebraska never trailed in its 75-61 route of in-state foe Omaha on Thursday night.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg couldn’t have asked for a better start from his players to open the game. He rolled out the same starters as he featured in Monday’s season-opener, and it proved to be the correct decision.
The Husker defense was absolutely dominant early on. They held the Mavericks scoreless in the first four minutes as they took an 11-0 lead capped off by back-to-back threes from senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel. Soon after, senior guard Sam Griesel scored a layup which earned him his 1,000th career point.
Nebraska continued to build momentum as the bench mob slowly crept into the rotation. Notably, freshman guard/forward Denim Dawson made some noise off the pine.
Dawson started his night with a three-pointer from the corner, which gave him his first made shot, in his first attempt, as a Husker. He quickly followed with his second bucket — a thunderous baseline slam that elicited an audible roar from the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd.
Dawson was hardly the only player who performed well in the first half. Junior forward Blaise Keita — filling in for sidelined senior forward Derrick Walker — started to look like the player many expected the No. 1 JUCO recruit to be. Keita gave Hoiberg valuable minutes all night long at the five as he hit the boards and finished extremely well.
“He got us off to a good start,” Hoiberg said postgame. “He got an early basket, but I thought he rebounded really well. He had really good pop out there. I’m happy for him. Blaise is a guy that's put in a ton of work for us. He’s very selfless. He’s not a guy that’s down there demanding or hollering for the ball.”
While the first-half clock ticked on, Omaha slowly started to get more comfortable on offense. After a one-for-seven start from the field, the Mavericks finished the first half strong as they shot 12-for-29 overall (41.4%).
A once 17-point Nebraska lead was cut to just five late in the half, but a couple Griesel free throws followed by a three-pointer from sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher moved the Husker lead back to 10 going into the break — 41-31.
In the second half, the game started to become noticeably more physical. Nebraska continued to retain command on both sides of the court and clearly started to frustrate a struggling Omaha team.
A sign of this physical domination was the foul and free throw count. Nebraska earned 31 trips to the line, compared to Omaha’s 10.
“We had a lot to prove and I know those guys (Omaha) came in here feeling like they had a lot to prove too,” Wilcher. “It was just two Nebraska teams going at it and competing at a high level. We went on our runs, they went on their runs. They were bumping us, we were bumping them, so it was definitely felt (both ways).”
The sophomore gunslinger did more than just “prove something'' today as he led all scorers with 21 points, a career-high, in what was possibly his best game in a Husker uniform. Wilcher looked under control all night long and found the groove he was missing on Monday.
“CJ wasn’t happy with the way he shot the ball in the last one, but I’m telling you, the guy puts the work in. It’s great to see that hard work pay off…..…. he’s just a machine with the way he works,” Hoiberg said.
But, this can always work oppositely. Against Maine, junior guard Keisei Tominaga, junior forward Juwan Gary and sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 42 of Nebraska’s 79 points. On Thursday, they combined for zero. However, Hoiberg doesn’t see this as a bad thing. He sees it more as a testament to the Huskers’ depth.
“To be able to go to the well with other guys is just what this team is built on,” Hoiberg said. “It’s what this team is all about. You’re not going to see the same guy lead this team in scoring on a nightly basis.”
Other notable contributors were Dawson who tallied eight points and his classmate, freshman guard Jamaques Lawrence, who saw his first collegiate action, recording one point in 14 minutes.
The Huskers had an efficient night, shooting 50% from the field and 36.8% from three — besting Omaha’s marks of 41.4% and 29.4%, respectively. Wilcher led all scorers, but Griesel and Bandoumel followed close behind with 18 points each. Keita added nine points and 12 rebounds of his own.
Nebraska showed promise in its first two games, but will face a major test in its next contest. The Huskers head to Queens, New York next Thursday to take on St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.