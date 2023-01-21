Nebraska played short-handed at Penn State on Saturday — junior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel left the game with an apparent knee injury early in the first half, never to return. Still, the Huskers found some fight despite missing Bandoumel and fellow starter Juwan Gary, a junior forward ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury.
The Huskers played their second bubble team of a three-game stretch on Saturday and couldn’t quite keep pace with the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooting team, always finding themselves a step (or score) or two behind the Nittany Lions.
The loss continued a trend of Nebraska falling flat after conference wins, which the Huskers also did following their victory over Creighton.
The visitors fell behind the eight-ball early, as Penn State got off to a 10-0 advantage with a trio of 3-pointers, the first of which came with a free throw. Nebraska responded with eight unanswered points of its own, the first six coming from senior forward Derrick Walker.
Penn State senior guard Andrew Funk ended the run with his third 3-pointer. The Bucknell transfer scored 10 of his team’s first 13 points and finished with a game-high 23.
The Huskers, who conversely missed their first six 3-point attempts, finally drew even with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard CJ Wilcher, to tie the game 15-15.
But Funk broke that tie with his fourth 3-pointer, and reserve junior guard Dallion Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers of his own late in the half to extend PSU’s advantage. Freshman guard Denim Dawson scored Nebraska’s last four points of the half, but Funk took advantage of a turnover when Nebraska could have cut the deficit to one or two points. He secured the ball and turned a fast break into an and-one layup, helping the Nittany Lions to a 29-23 halftime advantage.
Funk had 16 points at halftime, 10 more than any other player. As was the case in Nebraska’s win over Ohio State on Wednesday, both the Huskers and their opponent significantly increased their scoring in the second half.
Nebraska tied the game at 33-33 with a 7-0 run early in the second half thanks to two shots inside from Walker and a 3-pointer from Wilcher, his second of three long-range buckets in the game. He made his third a minute later after five unanswered from PSU.
Despite tying the game up a couple of times and trailing by one or two scores for much of it, Nebraska never led. The game felt cleanly in Penn State’s favor when senior guard Seth Lundy turned a steal into a 3-pointer to put the Nittany Lions up nine points with over 12 minutes remaining.
The Huskers drew closer, of course. Junior guard Keisei Tominaga scored 13 of Nebraska’s 15 points during a five-minute stretch, bringing Nebraska as close as within three points during that run. But immediately after, the visitors missed consecutive 3-point tries that would have cut the deficit to three points, then freshman guard Kanye Clary made an and-one shot to put the Nittany Lions back up nine points with five minutes remaining.
Walker scored Nebraska’s next seven points, but it didn’t draw much closer, as Penn State held on to win 76-65.
Thanks to an improved second-half output, the Huskers shot a respectable 45% from the field, but the Nittany Lions shot 49% and hit 11-of-30 3-pointers to Nebraska’s six. The Huskers’ biggest downfall, however, was the continuation of its season-long trend of poor free throw shooting. The Huskers got in the bonus relatively early in each half but made just 13-of-24 tries from the line. That rendered the advantage of 10 more free throws than PSU moot.
Freshman guards Denim Dawson and Jamarques Lawrence, who enjoyed strong performances in increased roles a game ago, combined for a 1-of-9 mark from the free throw line.
Walker led the Huskers with 20 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Dawson had a team-high nine boards to go with his four points, and senior guard Sam Griesel was solid with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.
A win would have given the Huskers their most in a season under Hoiberg, who is in his fourth year in Lincoln, both overall and in Big Ten play. Instead, they fall back to .500 at 10-10 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. It will be an increasingly uphill battle if the Huskers are without both Gary and Bandoumel, the latter of whose status is unclear.
Nebraska is scheduled to play another bubble team, Northwestern, on Tuesday. Although, the Wildcats have had their past two games postponed due to COVID-19 complications.