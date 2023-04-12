The quiet nature of Nebraska’s early transfer portal process this offseason suddenly gave way to the tune of two commitments on Wednesday afternoon.
The first came from Rienk Mast, a 6-foot-9 Dutch forward with two years of eligibility after playing at Bradley. Mast was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions and led them to the conference tournament final — one game from an NCAA Tournament berth — before falling to Drake.
The Braves, who finished above Nebraska on kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings at 90th nationally, went on to play in the NIT, where they lost to Wisconsin.
Mast, who weighs 240 pounds, provides a similar size and skillset to departing Husker forward Derrick Walker, who is out of eligibility. While not quite on par with Walker as a facilitator, he’s used to being a lead offensive initiator and took on a larger role in that regard this season, ranking second on the team in assists per game (2.4) to go with his averages of 13.8 points and eight rebounds.
He also brings something Nebraska has seldom had from the post position — perimeter shooting and, consequently, spacing. Mast made 35.3% of his 3-pointers this season while actually bringing his average attempts per game down to 2.3 from 3.2 in his first two seasons. The versatile veteran also shot 51.8% overall and 73.6% from the free throw line.
Particularly useful may be Mast’s defensive rebounding rate — 67th nationally per kenpom.com — after losing Walker, who rated as Nebraska’s best player on the defensive glass at 350th. This past season was his second consecutive averaging at least 11 points and eight rebounds. The first-team All-MVC honoree chose Nebraska over interest from Iowa and Cincinnati.
Nebraska’s second addition in as many hours was former Charlotte guard Brice Williams, who holds the same amount of eligibility after redshirting in 2021-22 due to a knee injury. The former 49er solves another need — shooting — something the Huskers lacked for much of last season. His presence also provides some insurance should Nebraska lose junior guard Keisei Tominaga.
The 6-foot-7 Williams averaged 13.8 points — an identical figure to Mast — and 5.3 rebounds across 36 games this past season and made 39.7% of his four 3-point attempts per game, 47.9% of his shots overall and 84.3% of his free throws.
Both Mast and Williams bring above-average free throw shooting, which bodes well for a team that finished 342nd nationally in free throw percentage last season.
Williams, who visited Lincoln last weekend, has only started 27 of his 88 games with Charlotte. But he served as the leading scorer for a team that just won the CBI Tournament, and he was the tournament’s MVP. One of his best games came a month ago in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament, as he tallied a season-high 32 points in a double overtime loss to eventual NIT runner-up UAB.
The 49ers finished just outside of the top 100 in kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings while playing in a strong mid-major conference. Williams, who also boasts a defensive rebounding percentage that trumps any individual Husker last season, could very well start on a Nebraska team that has more returners than in recent years under head coach Fred Hoiberg but little ironed down in terms of roles.
Either way, expect Mast and Williams to be strongholds in next year’s rotation. The Huskers, with a few less open spots now, have more scheduled visits ahead. Their last glaring need is a lead ball-handler. Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, an Omaha native, is likely the top priority and will visit Lincoln April 21-23 for the Husker football spring game.
However, Siena’s Javian McCollum will be visiting a week prior (April 15-17) and would fill a similar role. Nebraska is also expecting Pittsburgh’s John Hugley IV this weekend and appears to be in the mix for wings Kario Oquendo of Georgia and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. an (Omaha Central graduate) of Cal State Fullerton, although the addition of Mast and Williams could hamper the Huskers’ odds or need to acquire the latter three.