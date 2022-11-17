After starting 2-0 for the first time under head coach Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska men’s basketball struggled in its first true test of the season, at St. John’s. Despite leading 27-20 at halftime, the Huskers fell apart in the second half on their way to a 70-50 loss.
Turnovers doomed Nebraska. They totaled 17 in the loss, 11 of which came in the second half. St. John’s played sloppily at times too, with 13 turnovers, but the difference came in points off turnovers. The Red Storm scored 21 points off Husker miscues compared to the pitiful two points Nebraska scored on the same opportunities.
Nebraska squandered an opportunity to take a larger lead into halftime despite looking like the better team early. The Red Storm struggled mightily in the first half, especially at the rim. Even with 11 offensive rebounds, they missed second-chance layups with regularity and shot just 23.5% from the field. St. Johns also shot just 0-for-10 from behind the arc in the first half Despite all this, the Red Storm only trailed by seven after the first 20 minutes.
Both teams began slowly and found themselves tied 8-8 after 10 minutes of play. Nebraska turned it on before halftime, though, with an 11-4 run highlighted by a banked-in 3-pointer from junior guard Keisei Tominaga. A layup by sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach extended Nebraska’s lead to 19-12 and forced a St. John's timeout.
Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher came out of the break firing a three-pointer to give Nebraska a 22-12 lead, its largest of the game. The Red Storm finally strung together back-to-back scoring possessions, but Tominaga answered with a corner three, his second of the half. It gave the Huskers a 25-16 lead.
Tominaga led Nebraska in scoring with 15 points thanks to three 3-pointers. He shot 50% from behind the arc on six tries and 5-of-8 overall.
Nebraska shot 23.1% from behind the arc in the first half, but it made the difference in the period as St. John’s failed to make a 3-pointer. After both sides traded baskets, the Huskers took a 27-20 lead into halftime.
It all fell apart for Nebraska in the second half. St. John’s came out of the break on a mission and quickly eradicated Nebrasaka’s seven-point advantage thanks in part to two fastbreak and-one baskets. With the score tied at 27 points apiece, St. John’s began to pile on.
Nebraska finally scored its first point of the half on a Wilcher free throw, but that only postponed the incoming St. John’s scoring wave. The Red Storm’s excellent defense began to shine through, and they took advantage of Nebraska's turnovers. Before the first TV timeout of the second half, St. John’s strung together a 14-3 scoring run capped off by a fastbreak dunk by senior guard Montez Mathis.
The Red Storm extended their lead to 38-30 before Tominaga hit another three, Nebraska’s second field goal of the half. It didn’t swing any momentum to the Huskers, though, as junior forward David Jones answered with back-to-back three-pointers to force a Nebraska timeout. St. John’s took a 44-33 lead, and all of the momentum. The Huskers never recovered.
The Red Storm scored 50 points in the second half compared to their 20 in the first. The Huskers were outscored 50-23 in the period while shooting just 25% from the field. They struggled from deep as well, shooting 14.3%. The fast break points completely dried up in the second as did second chance opportunities.
The Huskers rebounded well, but senior forward Joel Soriano proved a force too dominant to overcome in the low post. He tallied 18 rebounds in the victory, a career-high, opening the door for the Red Storm’s 21 second-chance points. Nebraska clearly missed the post presence of senior forward Derrick Walker Jr. after sophomore forward Blaise Keita found himself in foul trouble early.
The Huskers return home for a matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday, Nov. 20.