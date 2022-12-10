The last seven days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Nebraska men’s basketball. It hit a massive peak with its upset win over in-state rival Creighton but then dropped after a loss to conference foe Indiana.
On Saturday, the Huskers began to climb back up the mountain after a thrilling battle with No. 4 Purdue. Despite the odds stacked against it, Nebraska managed to give the Boilermakers their toughest test thus far. But despite their best efforts, the Huskers couldn’t pull off the upset and fell in overtime to Purdue, 65-62.
“We followed the game plan,” senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel said postgame. “That’s something we’re really proud of, and we battled. We battled for the whole 45 minutes.”
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer provided much of Purdue’s offense while 7-foot-4 inch junior center Zach Edey was its defense. Loyer scored 22 points, going 9-of-21 from the field and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Edey had 17 rebounds and seven blocks, along with 11 points as he gave Nebraska fits in the paint.
The Huskers had a three-headed monster when it came to scoring – Bandoumel, junior guard Keisei Tominaga and senior forward Derrick Walker. Tominaga led the charge, finishing the game with 19 points while going 4-of-8 from 3-point range, including multiple clutch shots that set Pinnacle Bank Arena ablaze. Bandoumel was right behind him in the 3-point department, going 3-of-10 from deep in a 14-point performance. Walker also had 14 points even while matched up with Edey and led the team in rebounds with 10.
Overall, the Huskers forced the Boilermakers into their second-lowest scoring output of the season, along with their second-lowest shooting percentage from the field, .397.
However, Nebraska also had its second-lowest shooting performance of the season, .319, shooting 23-of-72 from the field. This, paired with a season-high 23 fouls, ultimately made the difference.
“Defense is really the identity of this team,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “But when the ball didn’t go into the hoop, it’s hard, it’s demoralizing. But we shot 32%, we still have a chance to win the game.”
Purdue struck quickly with a 5-0 run to start the game, but Walker and Bandoumel got the Huskers into the fight, combining for nine early points to force a 7-7 tie then a 9-9 tie just under six minutes in. The score remained deadlocked at 9-9 until a little over 11 minutes remained in the half. The Boilermakers jumped ahead with a 3-pointer and tried to pull away. But Nebraska found ways to stay close behind.
Junior forward Juwan Gary forced another tie off a 3-pointer from the corner to make the score 19-19 with six minutes left in the half. The Boilermakers weren’t phased by the Huskers’ jolt as they unleashed a 7-0 run in a little over a minute, pushing their lead to 26-19. Hoiberg called a timeout to halt the run, but Purdue continued to build its lead.
Tominaga tried to keep Nebraska in the fight, delivering the Huskers’ final five points of the half. But halftime arrived and the Huskers trailed 34-24.
Bandoumel began the second half with a trip to the free throw line where he went 3-of-3, but the Boilermakers answered by nailing back-to-back 3-pointers to extend their lead to 40-27. Walker and senior guard Sam Griesel dropped in baskets to narrow the deficit to 40-31, but another Purdue 5-0 run pushed it back into double-digits.
But then came Tominaga, who delivered a spark with a four-point play, nailing a corner 3-pointer and a free throw to bring the deficit to 45-35. Baudoumel followed it up with a 3-pointer, only for Tominaga to land another 3-pointer 46 seconds later. In just over two minutes, Nebraska’s deficit shrunk to 45-41.
The Boilermakers held onto the lead heading into the final 10 minutes, but the Huskers once again found ways to stay close behind. With just under two minutes left, Nebraska narrowed the deficit to 54-53, its smallest since early in the contest. The score stayed the same as the final minute began. But shot after shot, the Huskers couldn’t make a basket when they had opportunities, which led to two Purdue free throws.
Tominaga came up clutch yet again. With under 10 seconds left, he drove into the corner and hit nothing but net from beyond the arc to tie the game 56-56. The Boilermakers had one final chance to win but missed a 3-pointer as time expired, sending the game into overtime.
Purdue scored first in the extra period with a free throw, but Walker responded with a layup to give Nebraska its first lead of the game. The Boilermakers quickly took the lead back, only for Walker to give it right back to the Huskers. Purdue built a 63-60 lead with under 30 seconds left in overtime as Nebraska came up short in the offensive zone. Tominaga drove for a layup to bring it to 63-62, but a crucial foul gave the Boilermakers two free throw shots, leading to their eventual win.
“I’m just so proud of those guys for fighting together and playing through runs,” Hoiberg said. “That’s [Purdue] the best offensive team in the country, by numbers. That team is not easy to beat. We had a lot of good looks, but we just, unfortunately, couldn’t get them to go down.”
Nebraska is now 6-5 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. The Huskers will travel to Kansas City next Saturday to play Kansas State.