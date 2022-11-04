Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker.
“Right now Derrick is day-to-day, and Derrick will address everybody when he is ready to do so,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said at a Friday press conference.
After the Huskers’ loss to Colorado in the exhibition finale, Hoiberg announced that senior forward Derrick Walker was out due to a “health care issue.”
Walker, the lone returning starter and the team’s vocal leader, has not put out a statement about his status at this time. With a glaring hole to fill at the center position in his stead, Hoiberg used the matchup against the Buffaloes as an opportunity to explore some options for the frontcourt.
The Huskers rotated between sophomore JUCO-transfer Blaise Keita and redshirt freshman forward Oleg Kojenets, the team’s two tallest players, and also experimented with sophomore forward Wilhelm Breidenbach at the five and combo forward Juwan Gary, an Alabama-transfer, in the frontcourt as well.
“Moving forward, this roster has some versatility to it,” Hoiberg said. “We can play small, we can play big and I think we saw that with our combinations the other day.”
The fourth-year coach seemed particularly excited about a small ball lineup with Gary at the five.
“Juwan at that position showed his ability to go by a bigger defender,” Hoiberg said. “But, the biggest thing is can we compete on the glass. With the size and physicality of the teams we are going to be playing early on in the schedule, we may have to throw some different combinations out there.”
Gary proved a consistent and reliable contributor for a fringe top-25 Alabama team last season. In 29 games, he averaged 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. Gary especially excelled on the offensive glass, ranking third on the team in offensive rebounds per game with 1.7, half of his overall output. But, Hoiberg outlined, that doesn’t mean Gary is beyond improvement on the defensive glass, like the rest of the team.
He’ll be an important piece of an expected nine-man rotation that will sort itself out further once regular season play commences on Monday. The Huskers lack a go-to offensive initiator but could have increased balance and defensive potential with more interchangeable pieces.
Beyond Gary, Hoiberg praised the other transfers — senior guards Sam Griesel and Emmanuel Bandoumel, from North Dakota State and SMU, respectively. Both have been strong leaders so far and are expected starters. He cited their experience on “big stages” as a reason why their impact could extend beyond the court in influencing some of the younger guys on the roster.
The cohesion of a mostly-rebuilt roster, Hoiberg’s fourth in as many years in Lincoln, will take longer than a couple exhibition games, or even regular season games, to shine through. The experienced transfer leaders recognize that and took some positives from the performance in Boulder.
“One of the main things I had to adapt to was getting into a real game and getting a feel of when to be aggressive and when to be more in control,” Bandoumel said. “I think I had a hard time figuring that out at first, but through the flow of the game I think I did a better job of that and letting the game come to me.”
With Walker out, Bandoumel said he and Griesel know they have to be more vocal. Bandoumel went on to say that they are usually more “lead by example” guys, but they have been adjusting to fit what the team needs.
Bandoumel also conveyed the appreciation he has for Walker as a leader, as he has still been vocal and supportive in practice every day.
“Derrick is still involved a lot with Blaise and Oleg,” Bandoumel said. “He’s been doing a great job of making sure they're ready for the games we have in the upcoming weeks. He’s still vocal, he’s still there…... Even though we have a void to fill on the court, he’s still been huge. He’s making it easy for me and Griesel.”
He then gave props to Kojenets, who stepped in and provided solid minutes off the bench against Colorado after sitting out last season to develop.
“Oleg gave us some great minutes,” Bandoumel said. “I was shocked. Oleg is a great dude, he’s going to do his job, but he was there offensively, scoring, giving us big buckets, getting us big rebounds. We expect that from Oleg, but he raised that expectation. Now, we’re like we really can trust you and now we can give you some more responsibilities on your plate.”
Hoiberg, Bandoumel and the rest of the new-look Nebraska men’s basketball team look to start off the 2022-23 campaign strong as they welcome Maine to town on Monday night for their season opener. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.