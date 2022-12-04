OMAHA — Nebraska rarely looked or played like the underdog in Sunday’s 63-53 road win over Creighton.
The Huskers led for over 28 minutes, including the entirety of the second half despite just a two-point advantage at halftime. They goaded the Bluejays into 16 turnovers and responded with answers to everything Creighton threw at them. Most importantly, they won a rivalry that the Bluejays had dominated recently, having won 10 of the last 11 matchups.
Few were able to appreciate the win as much as senior guard Sam Griesel, a Lincoln native who grew up a Husker fan. He transferred to Nebraska for this season but was overshadowed by another Nebraska-born Summit League transfer in the same state — Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman.
Griesel won the battle of the two, orchestrating the Nebraska offense to the tune of 18 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds and seven assists. It also further quelled any notions of Griesel struggling against upper-level competition after four years at North Dakota State.
“When I committed here, this was the game that I wanted the most,” Griesel said postgame. “….It’s hard to put into words, I get a little bit emotional thinking about it because it means so much to me and this group and this state, but this is a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Nebraska’s offense was hardly effusive in its own right, but the Huskers set a defensive tone early, walling off the interior as best they could and forcing the Bluejays to take more 3-pointers than even they likely preferred.
Both teams made just a quarter of their 3-point attempts. The difference was their respective shot diets — Creighton hoisted 40 while Nebraska attempted 12.
Back-to-back defensive possessions midway through the first half exemplified Nebraska’s ability to stay above water even when not making its own shots on Sunday. First, the Huskers, up 17-15, forced a travel late in the shot clock then got an outright shot clock violation out of the home team.
Junior forward Derrick Walker set the tone early, scoring eight of the Huskers’ first 10 points. He dominated his matchup against the reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year despite nearly a half-foot height disadvantage.
“Kalkbrenner’s one of leading shot blockers in the country,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “He’s a force at the rim. We’re not going over top of him, but with Derrick and his experience and ability to get his shoulder into the body, create contact and go up over, we thought Derrick could have some success with that.”
The teams traded leads five times in the first half and endured a stretch toward the end of the first half in which each went at least five successive possessions without scoring, spanning nearly 3-and-a-half minutes. Junior forward Juwan Gary broke that stretch with a layup before Creighton sharpshooter Francisco Farabello tied it up, 23-23, with a 3-pointer at the other end. That would be as close as the Bluejays got, as the Huskers scored once more for a two-point advantage at the half.
After sitting late in the first half with two fouls, Walker opened the second half with two offensive rebounds in the same possession then a lay-in to give Nebraska its first two-possession lead since early in the first half. The Huskers parlayed that into six unanswered points out of halftime to take a 31-23 lead, by far the largest of the game for either time to that point.
The first “Go Big Red” chant 50 miles north of Lincoln broke out but was quieted as Griesel missed a pair of free throws and Creighton went on a 7-0 run. Sophomore guard CJ Wilcher missed his first six shots of the game but then snagged a pivotal steal that he converted into a dunk on the other end to keep the Huskers ahead, 33-30, with 12:07 left in the game.
Five minutes later, the Huskers had extended their lead to nine points as Griesel scored six unanswered points off a troika of contested finishes in the paint, taking advantage of his size. The teams traded and-ones down the stretch, but the Huskers continued to come up with responses for Creighton’s late spurts of offense, always keeping the hosts at least two scores behind.
It was another cold shooting performance for the Bluejays after they made just 4-of-27 3-pointers on Thursday in a close loss to No. 2 Texas. They didn’t fare much better inside the arc either on Sunday, finishing just 30.8% overall. The Huskers won the turnover (16-13) and rebounding battles, but Creighton was better on the offensive glass.
Farabello, who had by far his best game of the season after shooting 20% from distance entering Sunday, led the Bluejays with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from distance.
Nebraska reached its first double-digit lead, 53-43, of the night as Walker scored his second basket of a one-minute span, with 3:25 remaining. The margin only grew at that point. Walker converted an alley-oop pass from Griesel to go up 12. Walker finished with a team-high 22 points along with eight rebounds in just 23 minutes.
“Derrick’s physicality and experience, we felt good with the ball in both of those guys’ (Walker and Griesel) hands,” Hoiberg said.
Gary threw down two dunks of his own in the waning moments to reach 12 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting to go with his nine rebounds. Griesel, fittingly, iced the game if it wasn’t already with a pair of free throws. That helped Nebraska maintain a 10-point lead with just over a minute remaining.
It had to be a nervous feeling for a recently-constructed team that hadn’t done this before — hold off a top-10 team looming near arm’s reach for much of the second half — but these Huskers didn’t look nervous. The visitors remained cool under pressure in a roaring arena against a highly-touted foe, mostly succeeding at breaking the press, and fending off Creighton’s last-ditch efforts.
They were rewarded with an unlikely statement win and a continuation of their momentum — three-straight double-digit wins over high-major foes as they prepare for two highly-ranked Big Ten opponents this coming week.
“This moment, at this time of year, to be able to get a signature win like this is huge,” Hoiberg said.